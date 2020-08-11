MONDAY, AUG. 3
1:20 a.m. Noise disturbance on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports neighbor at this address is slamming the front door. Negative for any kind of arguing.
8:10 a.m. Agency assist on Theresa Drive. Reporting party reports someone kicking in the door of an apartment across from address.
8:13 a.m. Agency assist on Dutcher Creek Road and Theresa Drive. Requests assistance with disturbance at unknown apartment number for a male subject kicking in the door.
8:50 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on East Second Street. Male subject wearing a blue basketball tank top, red hair and tattoos. Officer reports checks OK, out with subject who is allowed on property.
9:31 a.m. No injury accident at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports her vehicle was just hit and the driver of the other involved vehicle attempted to leave the area. Subject is now standing by and reporting party requests officer.
11:19 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Street. Reporting party reports subject rode down dead end street on a red Vespa, drove into neighbor’s yard and tugged on her American flag, tried to start a conversation with reporting party and then drove off.
3:19 p.m. Welfare check on Redwood Highway. Subject on the right, about halfway in when you get to the lockers with possible heat injury. Reporting party requests callback.
5:56 p.m. No injury accident at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Car versus semi-truck. Semi driver appears OK, unknown status on pickup driver, appears to be exchanging information.
7:07 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in a larger black car with chrome features and a female in a silver Ford focus. Reporting party noticed male go from black car to silver car with small white bag. Officers report no crime, both eating McDonalds.
11:09 p.m. Disturbance on Garrett Way. Reporting party reports neighbor in the area yelling and can hear things being thrown around. Heard male yell for help. CHP reports a 911 hang up from the same area. Officer reports female in custody for domestic battery. Citation to appear.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
7:05 a.m. Disturbance at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports being harassed by male subject at this location.
8:47 a.m. Suspicious person at City Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports unknown subject in Plaza acting suspicious. Female subject in black and white striped shirt. Officer reports subjects have been moved along.
9:33 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Main Street and Broad Street. Reporting party reports damage to parked vehicle some last night. Officer reports not as initially reported. Vehicle was not damaged at location, unclear where damage occurred.
9:47 a.m. Mentally ill at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Subject in the bathroom and will not come out. One in custody, transported to county jail. Subject transported to Sutter on 5150 hold.
10:28 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Sherwood Circle. Reporting party reports theft of package on Sherwood Circle.
12:16 p.m. Municipal code violation on Santana Drive. Reporting party requests to speaker to officer regarding encampment on property.
4:02 p.m. Mentally ill on East First Street. 911 requests officer regarding female subject, 5150 walked in off street.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
7:14 a.m. Vandalism at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Graffiti on windows of business.
12:01 p.m. Suspicious person on Allen Ave. Reporting party requests officer regarding unwanted guest at residence. Officer reports subjects are not at the residence.
1:08 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Female using the fountain to wash herself. Officer reports subject gone on arrival.
1:18 p.m. Graffiti at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports graffiti on back side of building.
2:13 p.m. Trespass on East First Street. Trespass letter and signed trespass forms.
5:57 p.m. Warrant attempt on Allen Avenue. In custody with one on county warrant, citation to appear on field citation.
11:46 p.m. Family disturbance on Allen Avenue for a 51-year-old male making too much noise in the backyard and keeping people awake.
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
4:23 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party called to say his friend who is staying at this location just called him and told him that he is going to take a bunch of pills, unknown what type of pills.
4:55 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male was asleep by the bathrooms again and has a bunch of trash around him. Reporting party woke him up and told him to leave, but subject refuses to leave.
2:46 p.m. Welfare check on St. Michael Court. Requests a welfare check for a 17-month baby at this location.
4 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Riesling Street. CHP reports neighbor dispute. Officer reports civil, both parties counseled.
9:28 p.m. Security check on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party states she thinks someone is taking pictures of her outside her trailer.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
1:02 a.m. Suspicious person on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports male carrying a grocery bag is on the south end of the property near the garages. Reporting party states it is too dark to get a description of the male. Unable to locate.
10:05 a.m. Domestic related incident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject threw an orange cone at her vehicle and shattered the window. Male left on foot.
12:06 p.m. No injury accident at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports light pole was hit.
1:38 p.m. Welfare check on Allen Avenue. Reporting party requests a welfare check of a 26-year-old male staying with his friend.
3:09 p.m. Suspicious person on West First Street. Anonymous reports suspicious person sleeping in the doorway of store across from theater. Contracted subject, moved along.
6:41 p.m. Welfare check on Asti Road. Reporting party requests a welfare check on subject in gold Toyota Camry at the south side of the train depot. Reporting party was worried because of the heat.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
2:42 a.m. Noise disturbance on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports the front door keeps slamming repeatedly. Quiet on arrival.
7:49 a.m. Disturbance at business on Redwood Highway. Anonymous reports a verbal disturbance. Male has left in a black vehicle and a female left in a gray vehicle.
5:36 p.m. Civil problem on Alana Way. Reporting party states there was a recent EPO granted. Van is now missing as of today/last night, believes husband had it towed away. Reporting party states there are belongings in the van that she wants to retrieve. Unsure of what her options are and requests advice.
8:05 p.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Male customer and store owner report disturbance, no further details. Officer reports subject gone on arrival.
8:31 p.m. Domestic related incident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female subject in basement calling for police/help. One arrested for domestic violence.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
7:45 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject just threw a cup at the front window of business. Officer reports subject gone on arrival, contacted staff, subject was an upset customer and there was no damage to the business.
8:22 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Sandholm Road. Reporting party reports male with a goatee, no shirt, shorts, throwing rocks into the roadway. Gone on arrival.
8:55 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Franklin Street. Reporting party reports unknown neighbor using a skill saw to remove a fence.
6:53 p.m. Out with subject at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Warned and advised about walking in front of cars, moved along.
7:18 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports 30 people at store, no one with a mask on. Officer reports live band on the patio, have masks and all are distancing.
