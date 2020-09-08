MONDAY, AUG. 31
12:04 p.m. Petty theft report reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Caller requests to speak to officer regarding parking citation they received. Theft of registration tag.
12:15 p.m. Meet the citizen at Cloverdale Police Department. Caller requests to speak to officer regarding incident involving adult son. Officer reports incident is attempted scam, advice given.
3:54 p.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports reckless driver now currently at the business. Driver almost sideswiped reporting party on Highway 101. Officer reports vehicle gone on arrival.
4 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports suspicious male near apartment.
7:13 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports a male associated with a white sedan has been drinking and reporting party believes he pay drive off. Warned and advised.
10:19 p.m. Assist out on South Cloverdale Boulevard and the southbound South Cloverdale Boulevard onramp. CHP received secondhand information from Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office that a subject involved in a disturbance on Theresa Drive is on the freeway near the overpass.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
5:40 a.m. Accident with no details at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports witnessing a single-vehicle accident as he drove to work. Small red sedan, unknown if there are injuries.
10:02 a.m. Assist other agency on Elbridge Avenue. Construction company putting in a fence struck a gas line while digging. Officer reports gas has been shut off and PG&E has been contacted.
10:43 a.m. Civil enforcement on North Washington Street. Report of large party at address, approximately 50 people, occurred 10 days ago.
12:02 p.m. Animal complaint on Dina Street. Reporting party reports neighbor at above address is possibly trapping cats. Reporting party believes he just put a trap in the back of his Toyota that is parked in the driveway. Officer reports warned and advised about trapping cats and provided with information on how to safely and humanely do so. Cat was returned to rightful owner and all parties involved were counseled.
2:26 p.m. Assist other agency on Asti Road. Reporting party requests contact be made with subject with a camper and several dogs. Subject has been vandalizing their irrigation system on the south end of the lot. They request he be moved along and advised not to return.
2:57 p.m. Assist other agency at Preston turn out. Officer out with Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Geysers Road at the old Preston turn out.
3:10 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports receiving a suspicious call from an unknown female who believed she just received a call from the reporting party. The caller was agitated and upset. Advice given to reporting party who will call back if she received another call from subject. Wrong number situation.
4:10 p.m. No injury accident on Grape Gables Way. reporting party reports Mazda into a parked motorhome.
4:17 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Moonlight Circle. Reporting party reports suspicious vehicle pulled up in front of residence and took photos with their phone.
5:51 p.m. Community oriented policing on Monaco Circle. Reporting party requests officers drive by for a birthday parade for 6-year-old son.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
6:41 a.m. Suspicious person on First Street Bridge. Reporting party reports a male subject riding a bike with a trailer was towing a little kid’s bike as he rode across the bridge. Referred to other agency.
3:13 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on Dutcher Creek Road. Reporting party reports male wearing a cowboy hat, bright yellow shirt, burgundy pants, brown suitcase going through mailboxes. Caller transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Out with subject on two county warrants.
3:20 p.m. Suspicious person on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports several subjects sitting in the bushes, possibly drinking and engaging in suspicious activity. Officer reports out with two, no violations seen.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
3:03 p.m. Petty theft reports at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports he has a shoplifter detained and she is refusing to return items. Prior to officers arrival subject returned items and left the store.
4:48 p.m. Battery on Garden Circle. Reporting party reports her nephew just came over and injured her husband.
8:22 p.m. Reckless driving on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports a silver BMW was “spinning donuts” in the parking lot of Furber Park. Gone on arrival.
10:05 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Zinfandel Court. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding her neighbors who are harassing her.
10:28 p.m. Noise disturbance on Asti Road. Reporting party reports a group of people being very loud, possibly drinking at the train tunnel by the railroad tracks. Reporting party thinks they are trespassing. Unable to locate.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
2:44 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Newer white van headed south on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Person in van tried to sell brand new electronics reporting party believes are stolen.
4:01 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff. Healdsburg District Hospital is looking to contact patient who tested positive for COVID-19. Referred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
4:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Clerk reports vehicle that broke pump is seen on surveillance, would like an officer to review.
4:46 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party thinks that her credit cards were taken from her purse while she was home. Husband found credit cards while on call.
8:05 p.m. Warrant attempt service on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
8:27 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports silver Corolla was hit by someone as they left the restaurant.
10:42 p.m. Family disturbance on Sierra Court. Reporting party requests an officer’s assistance with his wife who keeps “attacking” him and just ripped his t-shirt. Reporting party states she may not have taken her medicine.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
7:40 p.m. Warrant arrest on Citrus Fair Drive and Southbound Citrus Fair Drive offramp. Officer out with one on bike, just exited freeway. Transported to county jail for out of county warrant.
9:21 p.m. Mischief on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports a group of people, a half dozen or so possible juveniles ran through his yard and took off toward Washington School. Nothing taken, but reporting party reports they were in his yard.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
12:01 a.m. Disturbance at Cloverdale Cemetery. Reporting party reports a male subject yelling profanities at someone, possible two to three people in the area. Reporting party cannot see them, only heard. Unable to locate.
9:26 a.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports hearing a male subject screaming and cursing inside motorhome about 100 feet from business. Officer reports out with solo occupant and multiple dogs. Officer reports subject was yelling at one of the dogs.
10:21 a.m. Petty theft report at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports theft of items and cart from business. Subject currently walking westbound on Treadway Drive. Officer reports out with subject.
11:31 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject messing with water and grabbing tools, thinks it looks suspicious, hung up before any questions could be asked. Officer reports no criminal intent, customers only.
2:09 p.m. Domestic related incident on Sonoma Drive. Verbal involving son, ex-girlfriend and a baby. Officer reports all parties counseled.
9:05 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on North Main Street. Caller reports a dark blue Chevy suburban just pulled up to this address, unknown subject urinated on teh property and the vehicle left the area headed north on Main Street. Reporting party declines officer response, requests officer be on lookout for vehicle.
