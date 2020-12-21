MONDAY, DEC. 14
2:40 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on North Main Street. Reporting party afraid subject would be an unsafe driver. Officer reports subject is a reiki master, rearranging boxes in his vehicle to make sure aura is good before driving to Seattle.
2:42 p.m. Skateboarding violation in Plaza. Two subjects warned and advised for skateboarding off of Plaza stage.
7:28 p.m. Citizen assist on Clark Avenue. Caller reports suspicious sounds and people walking through the parking lot. Dispatch advised it is not unlawful to walk around and suggested a surveillance camera or front porch alert system to monitor personal property.
8:50 p.m. Reckless driving on northbound Highway 101 and Asti Road. Caller reports red Dodge Durango going 30 miles per hour, swerving around the roadway.
9:44 p.m. Security check on William Circle. Caller reports three loud knocks on the front door; went to the door and no one was there, did not hear footsteps or cars in the area. Requests officers drive through the neighborhood.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
10:25 a.m. Mischief on Caldwell Street. Reporting party reports two Biden/Harris signs taken from yard and found damaged in neighbor’s front yard.
1:02 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports five juveniles seen on surveillance cameras tampering with vehicle. Officer reports negative damage to vehicle.
2:18 p.m. Warrant arrest on Geysers Road and northbound Highway 101 in unincorporated Cloverdale. Out with subject for three warrants.
4:52 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports disruptive customer won’t leave the store, is yelling and threatening people and staff. Officers responded, subject contacted and instructed to stay away from store.
4:55 p.m. Shelter in place violation at Cloverdale High School. Caller reports juveniles at this location playing football without wearing PPE masks. Officer responded and their is no one in the area.
8:17 p.m. Shelter in place violation reporting to police department. Caller reporting resident was not wearing a mask while working on a vehicle in the parking lot. Caller is requesting that he be cited for the violation. Officer attempted to contact caller to educate on current/correct COVID protocols but there was no answer.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
5:18 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Report of a subject in the bathroom refusing to come out.
8:49 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male carrying a hatchet associated with a black Chevy Malibu. Checks OK.
12:34 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports person has walking into the business and is acting suspicious. Male is carrying a plastic bag with possibly laundry in it. Moved along.
1:17 p.m. Warrant arrest on Geysers Road.
8:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports three or four people running around in back of her trailer making noise. Reporting party can’t see them, just hears them. Unable to locate.
9:20 p.m. Assist out on highway 128 and North Cloverdale Boulevard. CHP transferred caller reporting a single vehicle accident, unsure of exact location. Single vehicle flipped over unknown injuries. (The CPD received two more calls about the accident, which occurred at West Third Street and North Cloverdale Boulevard.)
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
9:57 a.m. Assist other agency on Citrus Fair Drive and southbound Citrus Fair onramp. Report of a female carrying a purse, smoking a cigarette, walking along the freeway. Officer reports subject is off the freeway.
6:52 p.m. Warrant arrest at police department. Out with one for four county warrants.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
5:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Tarman Drive. Reporting party requests officer regarding employee caught stealing items from the business.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
11:22 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Buckeye Court. Reporting party reports theft of packages from porch.
3:06 p.m. Petty theft report on Vine Drive and Chablis Way. Reporting party reports theft of front license plate.
3:43 p.m. No injury accident on Treadway Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two vehicles involved, blocking the roadway. All parties outside the vehicles, medical declined.
6:49 p.m. Welfare check on Muscat Drive. Reporting party unable to reach 18-year-old son.
9:10 p.m. Missing person investigation on brookside Drive.
10:17 p.m. Fireworks on Sierra Court. Caller reports loud bang north of this location, no further information.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
11:52 a.m. Community oriented policing. Officers participating in the toy drive with the Cloverdale Fire District.
