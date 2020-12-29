MONDAY, DEC. 21
8:40 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports bullet came through a wall, lodged into another wall.
9:24 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports son overdosed on drugs, might have supplier information.
11:49 a.m. Vandalism on Asti Road. Transit employee thinks oil spill is deliberate. Officer reports no report at this time.
6:52 p.m. Juvenile problem reported to police department. Juvenile climbed out bedroom window and has still not come home. Subject later returned home.
7:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Tarman Drive. Caller reports disruptive group of five men drinking in rear lot, threatening to fight each other, no weapons seen. Caller reports they leave cars overnight, trash everywhere. Officers responded and subjects are gone on arrival.
8:06 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject in store won’t leave, is getting aggressive with customers. Officers contacted subject, who left willingly.
10:03 p.m. Drunk driving on northbound Highway 101and Dutcher Creek Road. Caller reports dark SUV was northbound on Asti crossing lanes, almost crashed, got on to freeway in the southbound lanes driving northbound. Caller transferred to CHP.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
5:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Tarman Drive. Caller reports suspicious vehicle and persons in back lot, requests they be moved along. Officers responded, parking lot empty.
6:23 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Vista View Drive. Vehicle parked at the end of the road, requests they be moved along because “they don’t belong here.” Officers responded, no vehicle parked in the area.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
10:35 a.m. Suspicious person at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports male sitting in front of business panhandling. Officer reports out with one, moved along.
11:45 a.m. Disturbance at City Plaza. Caller reports a male subject near the bus stop using racial slurs.
12:10 p.m. Juvenile problem on Riesling Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports out with a 5-year-old female that is alone looking for her mother. Child has been returned home.
12:27 p.m. Mentally ill at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests officer regarding female subject acting strange, appears disoriented or impaired, does not have mask on, keeps attempting to come into the store. Now she states she is looking for her husband.
2:54 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female in black pants, black shirt, white shoes, possibly stealing items. Refuses to stop shopping and show manager her bag.
8:42 p.m. Suspicious person on North Foothill Boulevard and Josephine Drive. Reporting party reports a male subject, light colored top, dark pants, last seen south east on Josephine. Reporting party states subject was staggering and appeared to be under the influence of something. Unable to locate.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
9:38 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Creek Road. Requests to speak to officer regarding suspicious incident that occurred at facility. Extra patrol request at this time.
11:57 a.m. Warrant arrest on Broad Street. Citation to appear on field citation.
3:22 p.m. Disturbance on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party requests to speak to officer regarding ongoing thefts from residence. Neighbor then called to report person is outside in the backyard yelling at them.
5:48 p.m. No injury accident on North Cloverdale Boulevard and Mittelstadt Lane. Reporting party reports single vehicle accident, solo occupant, air bags have been deployed.
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
11:25 a.m. Warrant arrest. Out with one on two warrants. Citation to appear.
6:26 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Marguerite Lane. Dispute between neighbors, came to the door demanding clothes, has previously asked not to be there. One citation to appear on 166 penal code and 602 penal code.
7:46 p.m. Suspicious person on North Street. Reporting party reports a subject with a high-powered flashlight at the cordoned off area/construction site of Washington School. Subject started to vacate while on the phone, canceled by reporting party.
9:32 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Furber Lane. Subject wearing a plastic bag/poncho, grey cap, male spotted on porch with doorbell cam while residents are out of town. Officers made contact with subject and he has been moved along.
10:34 p.m. Reckless driving on Old Crocker Inn Road. Reporting party reports people harassing people. Transferred to CHP.
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
9:48 a.m. Warrant arrest on Elbridge Avenue. Out with subject with three citable warrants.
12:20 p.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports COVID violations at location. Officer reports checks OK, manager to document.
12:31 p.m. Drunk in public. Caller requests to speak to officer regarding theft of items from residence. Out with one for 647(F) PC and 1203.2 PC, transported to county jail.
3:11 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard.
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
8:29 a.m. Mischief at business on East Second Street. Caller reports spider sculpture tipped over. Officer reports up-righted spider, no damage observed.
11:14 a.m. Petty theft report on Vine Drive. Reporting party reports someone who was visiting stole phone and left on foot. Subject hit phone in reporting party’s fridge, phone located.
