MONDAY, DEC. 28
5:33 a.m. Assist California Highway Patrol on Geysers Road and Preston Road. Caller reports vehicle racing up and down the road at this location. Caller transferred to CHP.
12:57 p.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. A large Dodge spray-painted yellow, driven by a male is tailgating and speeding. Unable to locate.
1:48 pm. Reporting party requests singing in the Plaza be stopped.
4:04 p.m. Vandalism at business on Tarman Drive. Caller reports graffiti to building and sidewalk. Reporting party declines formal report, says there has been people back there every night drinking.
9:44 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Kings Circle. Caller requests details on requirements of wearing a COVID mask. The guidance from the health department is to wear a mask within six feet of another, no matter where you are. Dispatch suggested the caller contact county COVID line to ask if they will provide educational materials to help their apartment community.
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
6:29 a.m. Suspicious person on School Street and North Washington Street. Five or six people on the bleachers at the new football field can be heard and shouldn’t be there. Officer responded and located several juveniles who were apologetic and then left the area.
8:23 a.m. Suspicious person on Broad Street. Subject sleeping inside the post office; moved along.
1:11 p.m. Assist California Highway Patrol at Citrus Fair Drive and northbound Citrus Fair off ramp. Anonymous reports male subject laying in the dirt close to the offramp of Citrus Fair Drive. Subject moved along.
3:09 p.m. Warrant arrest on Levee Road. Officer out with subject for five misdemeanor local county warrants. Out with another for 11377 HS, citation to appear.
6:09 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller is at location and is parked watching everyone in the kitchen and states they are not wearing masks, wants police to issue a citation. Officer on foot observed that the people were wearing masks.
7:04 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Caller states someone at the door won’t leave, dispatch can hear knocking in the background, caller on with dispatch until officer arrives.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
4:30 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a white GMC hit an animal. Per officer, incident occurred on the freeway, reporting party referred to CHP.
2:06 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street. Out with one on two warrants, citation to appear.
3:06 p.m. Juvenile problem on Treadway Drive. Anonymous reports juveniles playing ball in the street on Treadway Drive, will not move for traffic. Gone on arrival.
4:55 p.m. Reckless driving on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Older white Chevy sedan with no driver side or rear window. Warned and advised.
11:47 p.m. Accident no injuries on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two vehicle accident, debris moved from roadway and all parties involved exchanged information.
11:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports someone is pushing on the front door attempting to get into the residence. Checks OK.
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
4:50 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports hit and run just occurred. Suspect vehicle left toward Treadway Drive.
7:01 p.m. Fireworks on North Foothill Boulevard and School Street. 911 reports fireworks went off in this area 30 seconds ago. Reporting party also requested extra patrol throughout the night time hours for the fireworks.
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
12:33 a.m. Drunk driving on Sherwood Circle. 911 reports male subject has been drinking and left in a gray Ford explorer. Left south headed toward the boulevard.
10:20 a.m. Reckless driving on North Jefferson Street and Champlain Avenue. Reporting party reports red Nissan seen speeding in the area. Now parked at an unknown address on North Jefferson.
4:59 p.m. Mentally ill on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports neighbors stealing prescriptions, phones. Officer reports reporting party refused to cooperate.
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
3:16 p.m. Warrant arrest on Wilson road. Out with one for misdemeanor.
5:44 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Cherry Creek Road. White Chevy Suburban, parked near winery, may be living out of vehicle, seems to be visiting someone but is spending more time in vehicle than out. One female citation to appear, warned and advised.
9:14 p.m. Fireworks on North Jefferson Street and School Street. Reporting party reports people are setting off fireworks again in this area.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
12:39 p.m. Warrant arrest on River Road. Reporting party wants to speak to officer about subject. One arrested on citable county warrant.
12:47 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on Church Lane. Reporting party reports gun shot hole in house, from last night during the same time as fireworks, believes it came from vicinity of Furber Park.
7:02 p.m. Fireworks on North Foothill Boulevard and School Street. Report of fireworks, three callers so far. Unable to locate.
7:21 p.m. Stolen vehicle report on Railroad Avenue. Nissan missing, last seen Thursday.
9:30 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on West First Street. Reporting party requests assistance with subject who won’t leave after being asked to multiple times.
10:01 p.m. Suspicious person on Lake Street. Reporting party reports two males walking by her house yelling at each other. Reporting party states she has called on these two males before and they are always yelling at each other.
