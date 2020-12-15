MONDAY, DEC. 7
11:26 a.m. Shelter in place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Report received from county code enforcement that a reporting party reported on Dec. 2 that employees and patrons from different households were not wearing masks. Officer reports at this time they’re following all guidelines, warned and advised.
12:39 p.m. Loitering complaint at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two individuals loitering outside the store were asked to leave and refused. Officer warned and advised subjects to stay away from this business.
8:44 p.m. Suspicious person on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports an adult male in all dark clothing is walking down the middle of the road heading southbound screaming about something. Officer responded and contacted subject.
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
8:52 a.m. Vandalism on Champlain Avenue. Reporting party reports damage to vehicle overnight. Tires were slashed.
11:59 a.m. Vandalism reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports windshield of vehicle damaged several days ago and would now like to report it. Officer reports reporting party has already repaired the vehicle and requests documentation only.
2:12 p.m. No injury accident on Broad Street. Report of minor fender bender in front of location. Parties declined police response.
2:15 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Garden Circle. Reporting party reports two juveniles throwing a basketball back and forth to each other across the boulevard. Officer reports unable to locate, gone on arrival.
2:36 p.m. Display of a weapon on East 1st Street. Reporting party reports subject in the business an hour ago attempting to steal items.
3:20 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports subject behind the fence line between houses and freeway is building an encampment. Officer reports contacted the subject and moved along.
7:27 p.m. Miscellaneous service. Caller just wanted to say how thankful she was to live in this town and feels safe, and to thank all of the officers who patrol West 2nd Street.
10:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two people appear to be painting something on the posts. Officers responded and found contractors for the plaza painting yellow posts.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
4:06 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Broad Street. Reporting party requests officer regarding two subjects in the rear parking lot he just got into a fight with. Officer reports subjects left prior to arrival.
5:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Champlain Avenue. Reporting party reports someone threw a bag of wet Doritos all over the front seat of his truck through the window of his truck.
10:03 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Cloverdale Cemetery. Reporting party reports hearing a motorcycle, unknown description, in the area of the cemetery. Possibly went to the area of the tracks. Reporting party could only hear it, not see. Unable to locate.
11:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports someone in this residence, living room light is on. Per reporting party, no one should be in the home. Reporting party heard someone walk down the side yard, unsure how they made access. No description, reporting party only sees the lights on and did not see anyone, but can hear someone in the home. Officer reports working who is working on the home.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
9:48 a.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports homeless encampment behind the building.
12:33 p.m. Welfare check on Tarman Drive for a patient that has left the facility and is acting paranoid and panicked. Subject was going to residence.
5:30 p.m.. Graffiti on Tarman Drive and Blair Street. Reporting party reports black graffiti in the alley between Blair and Caldwell streets.
9:46 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports his brother was at this residence and highly intoxicated. While still on the call with reporting party, brother left. Officer reports one in custody for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
12:54 a.m. Suspicious person on West 3rd Street. 911 reports two people, one with a black hoodie, leaning up against a white SUV with running racks on top. Appear to be drinking and smoking and being loud.
6:44 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Moonlight Circle. Reporting party reports her side gate was completely removed from the fence. Reporting party does not notice anything missing at this time. Not sure if it was due to high winds or if someone broke it.
11 a.m. Suspicious person on North Jefferson Street and West 2nd Street. Report of a male acting suspicious, yelling at himself. Officer reports subject has mental health issues, checks OK at this time, taking a walk, will be heading home soon.
11:15 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male and female yesterday in the parking lot. Subject threw gravel at the reporting party’s car and were cursing and yelling at her. Reporting party did not know the subjects and they did not appear to be from the area.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
9:46 a.m. Assist other agency at northbound Highway 101 and Comminsky Station. Reporting party reports vehicle accident near the long curve in the road. CHP on scene.
3:26 p.m. Battery reported to police department. Reporting party reports being assaulted. Officer reports reporting party declines citizen’s arrest at this time.
5:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Orange Drive. Unknown woman knocking at door aggressively, angry at someone for trying to fight her kids. Officer reports female also associated with red Toyota, knocked on neighbor’s door as well accusing them of the same thing. Gone on arrival.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
10:41 a.m. Shelter in place violation at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officers counseled business on outdoor dining restrictions. Warned and advised.
10:49 a.m. Warrant arrest on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Out with one for four local may cite warrants.
11:25 a.m. Shelter in place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officers advised restaurant staff on outdoor dining restrictions.
3:17 p.m. Suspicious person on Tarman Drive. Caller reports a male with a moustache wearing all black is on the east side of the road walking and acting erratic, picked something up and threw it across the boulevard. Officer contacted subject, contents of open container disposed of.
7:59 p.m. Disturbance on Triplett Drive. Caller reports subject in the house is trying to fight with caller. Only two people in the house, dispatch can hear arguing. Subject contacted, detained and transported to county jail.
9:44 p.m. Juvenile problem on Healdsburg Avenue. 14-year-old male is smoking marijuana and has it with him. Caller requests officer respond and assist to explain it is not legal. Minor was counseled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.