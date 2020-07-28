Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, JULY 20
12:11 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on East First Street. Reporting party reports hearing a loud bang and seeing a flash and now the power is out. Checks OK.
1:46 a.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two males fighting, not seen, only heard. Unable to locate.
8:30 a.m. Mentally ill on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street. CHP reports unit out with one with a knife.
8:56 a.m. Suspicious person on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports an older male sitting on the front porch of the residence. Unit is vacant and no one should be there. Officer reports out with one, moved along.
10:07 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports a suspicious person laying behind the bus stop in a make-shift encampment. Subject is harassing subjects at the bus stop. Officer reports out with one, states he is waiting for the bus.
11:07 a.m. Flag down on Citrus Fair Drive. Flag down reports reckless driver on northbound Highway 101 passing Cloverdale.
5:55 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports hit and run just occurred. Suspect vehicle is turquoise, single cab Chevy pick-up. Officers contacted responsible parties and information was exchanged.
6:09 p.m. Citizen assist on Sunrise Drive and Moonlight Circle. Reporting party is concerned about children riding bicycles in the area and not paying attention to vehicles. Reporting party states she almost hit a middle school-aged child who cut a corner and ran a stop sign. Reporting party states there are a lot of kids in the area that are not paying attention and ride out on to South Foothill without regard for cars coming and going.
7:20 p.m. Traffic hazard on East First Street and Asti Road. Caller reports a chair near the cemetery, uncles if it is in the roadway or not. Chair is off the roadway, public works will pick it up in the morning.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
8:31 a.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street. Reporting party reports a suspicious male in the courtyard on the north side of the business.
12:16 p.m. Civil problem reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Person requests to speak to an officer regarding a civil issue involving ex-employee and missing dog. Officer reports no one home at address. Reporting party will re-contact police department if she sees the dog again.
12:55 p.m. No injury accident at business on East First Street. Vehicle into curb. Driver on scene, changing tire.
3:22 p.m. Grand theft reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports theft of items from storage unit.
3:42 p.m. Family disturbance reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party requests to speak to an officer regarding ongoing family issue involving 25-year-old daughter.
4:09 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party requests to speak to an officer regarding odd occurrences.
8:27 p.m. Reckless driving on Blair Street and Clark Avenue. Caller reporting a male on a motorized bike is speeding between 60 and 80 miles per hour down Blair and Caldwell. He is doing loops around the neighborhoods, vehicle is also very loud. Officer contacted one who was warned and advised.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
10:36 a.m. Disturbance on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports a family, physical disturbance between a father and daughter. Counseled all involved.
11:03 a.m. City crew call on Hillside Drive. Reporting party reports the curb across the street is now painted red. Concerned it was unauthorized. Confirmed with public works and water department that the city painted the curb yesterday.
11:22 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at water treatment plant on East First Street. Reporting party reports hearing someone yelling profanities, screaming for help and yelling stop. Unable to locate.
12:26 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street and North Main Street. Reporting party reports subject dressed all in black with an overcoat and has an umbrella in his hand tapping the window.
1:16 p.m. Domestic related incident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party can hear a female subject screaming, unable to see her due to all the shrubs and bushes.
1:32 p.m. Drunk driving on West First Street. Reporting party reports drunk driver in a gray vehicle. Driving on the wrong side of the road. Drive is now inside her house.
3:15 p.m. Reckless driving on Vine Drive and Chablis Way. Reporting party reports driver last seen going east on Chablis toward South Foothill.
3:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Kings Circle. Second-party information reporting the theft of a package from an unknown front porch. Suspect dressed in black shirt and black pants last seen running down Third Street with a brown box.
5:36 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Clover Springs Drive. Reporting party reports hit and run to their mailbox. Officer states mailbox was struck but is intact and the reporting party is going to fix it.
9:28 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Elbridge Avenue and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports she just saw a white Durango with no plates driving eastbound on Elbridge hit a parked white sedan. The impact took off the side mirror and the driver of the Durango kept driving.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
12:22 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Grape Gables Way. Black Honda keeps driving slowly up and down the street, making a u-turn and coming back. Unable to locate.
12:36 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states a male subject is being loud in this area. Warned and advised.
3:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Foothill Boulevard and Pepperwood Drive. Reporting party reports a verbal disagreement between male and female on the trail behind Pepperwood. Female screaming really loud, thought he heard the words, “help me.” Unable to locate.
10:30 a.m. Street or traffic equipment hazard on University Street. Reporting party reports wire hanging down near his property. Reporting party states the wire is black in color and not arcing.
11:33 a.m. Family disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests officers regarding disturbance between himself and his mother. Officer reports all involve were contacted, counseled.
1:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Spring Court. Reporting party reports white truck just took water from the hydrant at this location. Subject told reporting party he is allowed and is working up on the freeway.
1:34 p.m. Agency assist on River Road. Reporting party reports female subject with three small children riding bikes. Reporting party concerned about them being on River Road.
2:46 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests to speak to officer regarding theft of items from store yesterday.
4:01 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street and North Main Street. Reporting party reports male subject dressed all in black yelling at patrons. Subject is dancing and carrying a stick. Officer reports contacted two, moved along.
5:02 p.m. Suspicious person at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports a male with no shirt on wearing shorts throwing a vodka bottle at the patrons dining outside. Subject is across the street.
10:04 p.m. Fireworks reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports she heard fireworks going off about five hours ago down at the river somewhere, but had no exact area that they were coming from.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
10>40 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests a call from an officer regarding IRS sending them a letter stating someone used their social security card for employment.
1:03 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous caller reports a female with blond or gray hair in dreads is screaming. Moved along.
4:45 p.m. Trespassing at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports trespassing, officer unable to locate.
6:07 p.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. First reporting party reports dogs barking and a verbal argument. Second reporting party states male using fighting words to others in the area, nothing physical yet.
7:25 p.m. Missing person reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports 29-year-old female hasn’t been seen for about a month.
8:25 p.m. Welfare check on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports neighbor is screaming in anguish, unsure of what’s going on. Officer reports young male playing video game; the video game isn’t going well for him.
9:56 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone in a light colored jacket is sitting in the southbound bike lane on South Cloverdale Boulevard and they are afraid they may get hit by a car.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
10:33 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous caller reports a female yelling at customers.
10:52 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Asti Road. Anonymous reports that it appears a shed north of the corporation yard has been broken into.
11:05 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female in black shorts who is dancing around and exposing her breasts to passersby. Officer contacted female, warned and advised, leaving town.
11:51 a.m. Suspicious person at City Park on West Second Street. Anonymous reports subject sleeping in a dugout. Unable to locate.
1:04 p.m. Warrant attempt on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports citation to appear for two local county warrants.
2:44 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Caller requests move along of a person sleeping in doorway of dance studio.
3:51 p.m. Miscellaneous service at Cloverdale Police Department. Received in the mail a “notice of release” from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
4:15 p.m. Warrant arrest on South Cloverdale Boulevard and West First Street. Person brought to county jail for local county “no bail” warrant.
8:26 p.m. Shelter in place violation on Port Circle. Reporting party states house has a party going on, lots of cars and people. Not loud, but concerned due to COVID.
8:49 p.m. Music disturbance on Josephine Drive. Reporting party reports large party with loud music. Officers warned and advised, music returned to reasonable level.
SUNDAY, JULY 26
12:51 a.m. Noise disturbance on Hillview Drive. Reporting party reports loud party and fireworks, officers report party shut down.
2:22 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Walk-up reporting party wants to talk to an officer about a possible assault, occurred on Levee Road. referred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
11:50 a.m. No injury accident on Port Circle. Party crashed into a light pole.
12:35 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on South East Street. Reporting party reports neighbor is moving stuff. Officer states advice given to both parties.
8:49 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Fifteen juveniles are hanging out, being rude to adults, making threats. Officer reports neighbor dispute, all parties counseled.
