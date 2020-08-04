Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, JULY 27
10:32 a.m. Suspicious person at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports male subject, dressed in all black acting strange.
10:58 a.m. No injury accident at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reports bus was rear-ended on South Cloverdale Boulevard in front of the store.
12:20 p.m. Domestic related incident at North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a domestic related incident between a daughter and her boyfriend. Verbal only, parties separated.
2:51 p.m. Assist highway patrol. Reporting party reports goats on the freeway on northbound Highway 101 in Geyserville.
9:59 p.m. Suspicious person at Cloverdale High School on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports hearing a subject in the construction area at the south end of the football field. Reporting party can see two subjects walking around with no flashlights, does not believe they are associated with the construction crew. Unable to locate.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
1:16 a.m. Out with subject at South Cloverdale Boulevard and Cherry Cree, Road. Out with one in the roadway, moved along.
2:55 a.m. Out with subject on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Brookside Drive. Out with one, transported to county jail.
8:46 a.m. Street or traffic equipment hazard on North Cloverdale Boulevard and Champlain Avenue. Reporting party reports item in the road on the boulevard about five feed from the hydrant on the corner of this location. Officer reports item removed from the roadway and disposed of.
10:17 a.m. Vandalism on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports vehicle damaged overnight. Officer reports no merit to call, damage is old and looks like it was caused by a tree branch.
12:53 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports theft of bike from the backyard last night.
1:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Reporting party reports theft of cell phone from delivery truck.
11:43 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male and female are rummaging through the trash and looking into vehicles. Male with a dark black jacket and jeans and a female in lighter clothing. Unable to locate.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
2:19 a.m. Suspicious person at business on Lake Street. Subject in dark clothing who appears to be sleeping, moved along.
1:04 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a subject in this business with a face shield and no mask.
1:55 p.m. Meet the citizen. Owner of business requests to speak to an officer regarding a subject she would like removed from the property. Subject is not there at this time and has been added to the trespass list.
6:10 p.m. Civil problem at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests a welfare check of their 7-year-old daughter who is at business with her mother.
7:24 p.m. Petty theft report on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports someone stole the registration sticker from her neighbor’s car and tried to take hers.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
12:33 a.m. Domestic related incident on North Jefferson Street.
12:59 a.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street and North East Street. Citation to appear.
9:23 a.m. Vandalism on Elbridge Avenue. Out with vehicle with broken front windshield.
2:52 p.m. Battery on Commercial Street. Reporting party just reports that a female assaulted her.
9:33 p.m. Suspicious person at First Street Bridge. Reporting party reports a male subject not wearing a shirt lunged at her car as she crossed the bridge. After she crossed she noticed he did it to another car. Warned and advised.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
1:37 a.m. Suspicious person on West Second Street. Reporting party reports two people sleeping between buildings.
6:36 a.m. Noise disturbance on Pinot Way. Reporting party reports people at this location are starting construction work before 7 a.m. Warned and advised.
12:12 p.m. Welfare check on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states someone on the bench at the bus stop “doesn’t look good,” is wearing a peacoat and laying on the bench. Warned and advised.
2:01 p.m. Drunk driving at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Two men are drinking while getting gas. Warned and advised about drinking in public, only passenger had an open container, which was emptied.
5:52 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states that about half of the customers weren’t wearing masks inside of the store, no social distancing. Warned and advised.
8:03 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Reporting party reports a male with short black hair in a black Subaru SUV keeps following her on her walk.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
10:14 a.m. Petty theft at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Business reports theft of beer early this morning.
12:29 p.m. Drunk in public at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female with blood on her chin is trying and unable to ride a bike. Citation to appear.
8:q13 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party exchanged words with a female, left and returned with a male and did something to a screen or window.
8:27 p.m. Trespass at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject is sleeping. Gone on arrival.
8:45 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party states neighbor is coming over and taking pictures. Officer reports all parties contacted and counseled.
10:32 p.m. Suspicious person on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports subject near the door of the church, reporting party believes subject has been drinking. Officer reports positive for public intoxication, transported to county jail.
10:45 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. 911 caller reports a verbal disturbance with roommate. Transported to county jail.
SUNDAY, AUG. 2
1:58 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. One male and one female are yelling at each other. Warned and advised.
5:12 p.m. Domestic related incident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male striking female while in vehicle in parking lot. Officers report not as reported, negative for domestic related incident.
8:11 p.m. Drunk driving at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard.Reporting party states driver was driver crazy as he pulled into parking lot, as if something was wrong. Officers report driving under the influence of alcohol, citation to appear.
8:58 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Cloverdale Boulevard. 911 caller reports two people want to fight four people. Officer reports neighbor issue about children playing, all parties counseled.
9:16 p.m. No injury accident on Dina Street and CLark Avenue. Reporting party requests officer to respond, no injuries.
9:45 p.m. Disturbance on School Street. Reporting party reports a domestic disturbance occurring, can hear male throwing things around and believes female was also hit. Female yelling. Parties counseled, negative domestic violence.
