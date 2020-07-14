Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, JULY 6
11:59 a.m. Assist out at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Citizen called about a bunch of trash being thrown around by a group of people at the Preston Water Hole. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
1:54 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a man wearing a blue bandana mask, gray and orange t-shirt and black track pants is in the store and will not leave. Reporting party states this male has stolen from them before and was told not to come back, but they do not have a trespass letter on him. Warned and advised.
5:41 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party called to complain about her neighbor who she states was yelling profanity at her over the fence for watering her plants.
8:21 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on Elbridge Avenue. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call reporting possible gun shots in the area. Officers checked the entire surrounding neighborhoods and park, unable to locate.
10:34 p.m. Suspicious person at business at South Cloverdale Boulevard. Female with blonde hair and blue Adidas jacked in front of this address, north side of the building in the parking lot. Officer transported subject to county jail.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
1:40 a.m. Citizen assist on Railroad Avenue. Caller requesting information on why Cal Trans is working right now, advised they will need to contact Cal Trans.
1:04 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Main Street and East Third Street. Caller reports a truck pulling a horse trailer just hit the top sign on North Main Street and East Third Street. Reporting party reports she knows who hit it. Officer reports sign put back in place by backhoe, no damage at this point.
2 p.m. Petty theft at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a female with a pink purse with a male just stole unknown items and put them in her purse. Left the store, officer reports unable to locate.
2:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subjects living in a trailer in the parking lot.
5:17 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Furber Park on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party witnessed a vehicle dumping trash. A man associated with the vehicle left northbound, not at scene anymore. Officer contacted male subject who was counseled on dumping trash. Warned anda advised.
10:19 p.m. Suspicious person on Brookside Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject is sitting in the middle of the road on Brookside Drive, no shirt with a backpack, digging into the asphalt with a knife.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
11:28 a.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Male with shorts, black tank top and hat in a verbal dispute with another man. One subject stated he was going to go get a gun. Officer reports resolved for now.
11:32 a.m. Welfare check on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller requests a welfare check for her father. She hasn’t heard from him this morning, concerned because his phone doesn’t even go to voicemail. Made contact, is OK.
3:40 p.m. Petty theft at business on Santana Drive. Caller reports someone broke into a winery and stole five stainless steel racks.
5:17 p.m. Assist on Theresa Road. Reporting party requests assistance removing a subject from the bus as the subject is refusing to wear a mask. Advised bus stop will be in county jurisdiction and will need to contact the Sheriff's Office.
5:34 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Theresa Drive. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office requests back for a male on the bud refusing to put on a mask, and an aggravated bus driver is requesting male be removed from the bus. Officers assisted.
7:07 p.m. Assist out on Geysers Road. Caller reports a subject is barbecuing in the weeds south of the campground. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
8:06 p.m. Disturbance at First Street Bridge. Male with no shirt, shorts and a backpack and a female with black clothing and a low ponytail are arguing and walking in the middle of the road. Contacted two, verbal only.
9:22 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party reports a female subject wearing a light colored sweater and long pants is at the front door and will not leave. Warned and advised.
9:47 p.m. Fireworks at Sierra Court and Mt. Diablo Way. Reporting party reports someone setting off fireworks from the middle of the court. Second caller reporting fireworks somewhere off of South Foothill.
THURSDAY, JULY 9
12:27 p.m. Fireworks on Sunrise Drive. Anonymous caller reports juvenile lighting off fireworks in front of house. Warned and advised.
2:25 p.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party just got his business cell phone stodel while making a delivery to business.
7:40 p.m. Disturbance at Hillside Court and Hillside Drive. Reporting party reports very loud construction going on, unknown exact address, would like them to stop for the night.
9:25 p.m. Suspicious person on North Jefferson and School streets. Reporting party reports a subject running southbound on North Jefferson Street knocking over trash cans as he goes. Subject was in back of Jefferson School. Unable to locate.
9:28 p.m. Music disturbance on Timber Ridge Court. Reporting party reports very loud bass coming from the music at this address. Reporting party states they have called numerous times about this issue and doesn’t want a problem with the neighbor, but has small children that can’t sleep with the noise.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
11:02 a.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject in front part of the building. Reporting party tried to talk to him, but he would not answer. Moved along.
2 p.m. Municipal code violation. Officer out with subject for violation of probation and public urinate. Citation to appear, warned and advised.
7:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Chablis Way. Juvenile threw a rock at this address, officer en route to speak with the juvenile.
7:55 p.m. reckless driving on Treadway Drive and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports a white SUV drove past him driving southbound on South Foothill Boulevard, was driving erratically and swearing. Reporting party did not get a license plate number. Unable to locate.
11:15 p.m. Welfare check on Asti Road and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a lady in shorts and flip flops had her car door open and was leaning across the seat so reporting party turned around to see if she needed assistance. When they came back they not longer saw the female and are concerned for her welfare. Citation to appear.
11:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Rosewood Drive. Reporting party thought she saw someone with a flashlight in her backyard about 25 minutes ago. Reporting party states someone shined a light in her bedroom but she didn’t see anyone, would like an officer to check her backyard. Unable to locate.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
12:55 a.m. Disturbance at business on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party reports a fight with two males, one in a dark shirt and jeans is on the ground, conscious and breathing, one ran away toward the parking lot.
1:56 a.m. Suspicious person on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports someone with a big backpack is walking around Kings Circle. Subject is not near the clubhouse, too dark to see what he is wearing. Unable to locate.
12:01 p.m. Disturbance at business on Broad Street. Reporting party request officer for a verbal disturbance he had with male subject in the parking lot.
4:23 p.m. Domestic related incident on North Jefferson Street. 911 reports domestic related incident, no information. Subject transported to county jail.
11:38 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports seeing a dim red light, possibly in the third base dugout. Officers contacted a group and they have been moved along. Warned and advised.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
12:06 a.m. Mischief on South Cloverdale Boulevard and West First Street. Reporting party reports hearing a group of subjects in the area being very loud, not seen only heard.
3:54 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports hit and run that occurred in the parking lot.
4:01 p.m. Assist other agency on northbound Highway 101 and Asti Road. Reporting party reports traffic hazard, full-sized barbecue grill in the fast lane between Canyon Road and Asti. Caller transferred to CHP.
