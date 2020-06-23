Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, JUNE 15
1:02 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a male subject, half naked, dumpster diving near the back door of the business. Officer contacted subject who was clothed, but moved along.
12:13 p.m. Parking violation on Laurel Court. Reporting party reports people are parking diagonally in the cul de sac.
3:16 p.m. Shelter in place violation on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports at least six people in the common areas not wearing masks. Officer reports only one person out and they are wearing a mask.
4:11 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports employees at location are telling people they do not have to wear masks anymore. Advised that shelter-in-place order is still in place.
5:17 p.m. Trespassing at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports a 15-year-old is tresmassing. Juvenile was counseled.
7:04 p.m. Traffic enforcement on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports kids on motorized bike are speeding on North Jefferson, overtook a vehicle. Officers counseled both juveniles, didn’t have a bike with them.
11:47 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Female in a red plaid shirt and a male with a gray collared shirt and hat approached the reporting party and asked for a ride. When the reporting party declined, they became upset and kicked his headlight. Moved along.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
10:30 a.m. Petty theft report on Lake Street. Subject wearing all black just stole a red garden rake out of yard. Officer reports out with subject. Rake returned to the owner and victim declined prosecution.
6:14 p.m. Family disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male and female arguing with a female, will be in the back of the property. Officers contacted all involved, separated and one family member has left.
8:35 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Female in a black shirt is possibly snorting something. Male subject keeps coming out of business and contacting the female in her vehicle. Moved along.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
8:58 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports female has been shoplifting from the business over the last several days. Requests assistance with “no trespass.”
11:26 a.m. Welfare check on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports young child crying. Officer reports they checked the surrounding addresses, no children crying. Contacted reporting party, not sure of correct location where the child was crying. All children check OK.
11:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports theft of duffle bag containing paint ball guns from garage.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
12:16 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on Treadway Drive.
12:22 p.m. Suspicious person at Kleiser Park. Reporting party reports a male sitting on a bench near the church, requests welfare check.
3:32 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reports employees and wait staff are not wearing masks. Owner contacted and warned and advised.
9:09 p.m. Traffic complaint on North Cloverdale Boulevard and Third Street. Reporting party called to say people are just “blowing through” the stop sign at this location, not even slowing down. Noted that a big black four-wheel-drive truck blasted through going northbound at about 80 miles per hour.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
10:26 a.m. Neighborhood dispute. Walk-in reporting party reports neighbor is jumping fence and cutting his trees.
10:38 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports having a package returned to her with head-sealed bag of marijuana.
5:34 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Reporting party in white Tahoe is being followed by a guy on a motorcycle. Warned and advised.
9:44 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports a homeless person in baggy pants was trying to open the door to the closed business. Gone on arrival.
10:07 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
8:47 a.m. Reckless driving on North Cloverdale Boulevard and East Third Street. Early 2000 Silverado with blue flames is burning tires at all intersections.
6:49 p.m. Drunk driving on Dutcher Creek. Black Saturn just exited off Dutcher Creek going 40 miles per hour, swerving on the freeway.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
1:10 a.m. Security check on Shahan Drive. Reporting party reports the neighbor has a fire in their yard, not sure if it is contained or not. Officer contacted owner who will check to make sure fire pit and smoker are shut off.
11:02 a.m. Suspicious person at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports two subjects inside the business shoplifting. Male subject, gray shirt, female subject in a black shirt with a large brown purse. One citation to appear for violation of probation, advised not to return to property.
4 p.m. Assist out on Washington School Road. Reporting party reports 40 to 50 people partying, camping, blocking roadway with no masks and no social distancing. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
