Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
10:27 a.m. Civil problem at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states the manager of the business just called to threaten here. No merit to initial report.
12:27 p.m. Disturbance at business on Treadway Drive. Gray t-shirt, brown sweatshirt tied around waist.
2:41 p.m.No injury accident on North Main Street and Triplett Drive. No injury accident between a large ATT bucket truck and a dark blue GMC Acadia.
5:24 p.m. Assist out on Levee Road and East First Street. Reporting party reports four homeless people in a physical disturbance at First Street Bridge, one heavily intoxicated. Referred to other agency.
7:47 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on South East Street. Reporting party reports neighbor harassing them, put a padlock on faucet.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
1:32 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Female subject wrapped in a blanket sleeping in front of the main door of the building.
9:48 a.m. Shelter in place violation on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports both employees at location are not wearing masks. Officer reports employees were both wearing masks when he entered.
11:03 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
9:56 a.m. Traffic complaint at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reports black and orange “bomber” car driving on the boulevard with no license. Unable to locate, will be on the lookout.
9:03 p.m. Suspicious person at business on redwood Highway. Reporting party was looking at his security cameras and noticed two people are banging on the doors of this business and it is closed.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
1:22 a.m. Graffiti at Cloverdale Cemetery. Officer reports a swastika on the retaining wall, message left for public works.
1:51 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on East First Street and Asti Road. Reporting party reports two males keep trying to start a dirt bike as they push it on to East First Street toward the river.
9:13 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Elbridge Avenue and Ranch House Drive. Caller reports a vehicle is parked in the shade on Ranch House Drive. Two male subjects in a brown Toyota Camry. Reporting party also reports vehicle earlier was driving slowly in the area. Officer reports unoccupied. Checks OK.
9:23 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elbridge Avenue. 911 reports hearing two gunshots, one in front of her apartment and one behind. Officer reports checked all areas, all appear OK.
12:37 p.m. Reporting party reports a lady in a blue shirt standing in the middle of the street. Moved along.
8:45 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male with brown hair and a beard wearing a gray t-shirt, long pants and has a Chihuahua with him, is out in front of the store by the flowers and harassing the employees. Reporting party states he has been there pretty much all day and would like subject moved along.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
11:52 a.m. Warrant arrest at Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with one on two citable county warrants. Citation to appear.
2:04 p.m. Suspicoius circumstances on Broad Street. Walk in reporting party reports someone with a dog was harassing her, so she hit either the dog or the person with her umbrella.
4:16 p.m.Missing person investigation. Walk-in to police department reports a missing 17-year-old.
6:24 p.m. Warrant arrest on Levee Road. Citation to appear.
7:52 p.m. Fireworks on Buckeye Circle. Reporting party reports hearing multiple fireworks near Furber Park.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
4:07 a.m. Noise disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports loud people on the balcony at this location that woke her up. Reporting party states it has been going on since 5 p.m. yesterday and wants it to stop. Warned and advised.
8:24 a.m. Suspicious person on West Second Street. Anonymous reports person staying in a dugout at the Cloverdale City Park, now sitting in bleachers behind home plate.
8:51 a.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports one female and two males camping out behind his house again and leaving a lot of garbage. Officers contacted two, warned and advised, moved along.
12:22 p.m. Trespass at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Trespassing on neighbors property in the field, may be feeding feral cats.
12:54 p.m. Disturbance on Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Two males arguing, one pushed another. Citation to appear.
3:48 p.m. Accident with no details on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Minor collision, debris in the roadway. Officer reports involved parties to exchange information, no injuries.
5:03 p.m. Loitering complaint at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. One male, one female separate from each other, asked to leave 90 minutes ago, still loitering in front of the store, would like them moved along.
5:22 p.m. Fireworks on Hillside Drive. Reporting party reports four teenagers lighting fireworks near this address. Gone on arrival.
6:30 p.m. Warrant arrest on West Third Street. Citation to appear.
9:18 p.m. Suspicious person at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Subject attempting to open back door. Subject reporting someone possibly injured on Second Street. Officer checked the area, unable to locate, unfounded.
10:36 p.m. Disturbance on Porterfield Creek Drive. Reporting party reports hearing a male yelling and threatening a female. Not seen, only heard. Reporting party states neighbor was watching a movie.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
11:54 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Wearing jeans, yelling racial slurs. Citation to appear for violation of probation, moved along.
3:56 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Geysers Road. Reporting party reports his blue 1973 VW Bug was stolen from his house. Referred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, BOLO broadcasted to units.
4:48 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Moonlight Circle. Cloverdale Fire Department has not sanctioned these activities. Officer contacted female juveniles, advised them not to collect money for fire department.
9:31 p.m. Fireworks on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports hearing fireworks in the area of the boulevard. Unknown which direction it came from. Reporting party is concerned due to the creek behind the area and high winds.
9:50 p.m. Warrant arrest at businesses on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer out with one subject. Citation to appear for five warrants.
