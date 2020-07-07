Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
3:34 a.m. Disturbance on Asti Road and East First Street. Reporting party reports hearing a male and a female yelling, also heard a bottle break. In the area of First Street near the freeway overpass.
9:09 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on River Road. Reporting party reports his bike was taken, discovered, suspects located and bike recovered, wants to know if he should make a report. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
10:52 a.m. Trespass at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Female with hair covered who comes in regularly. Bone on the lookout broadcasted, advised to call back if she re-enters the store. Officer made contact, subject moved along.
11:41 a.m. Grand theft on Debmar Lane. Jewelry taken out of a jewelry box in the bedroom.
3:17 p.m. Accident, no details on Industrial Drive. Reporting party reports a child on a bike was hit by a car. Officer reports child not hit by a car, but fell off of bike.
8:50 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Stonegate Circle. Reporting party reports a male subject in a white Ford truck, unknown license plate, parking in the parking lot and sleeps there at night. Officers contacted subject; subject is staying in a local hotel for the night.
9:20 p.m. Suspicious person on Timber Ridge Court. Reporting party reports male subject with curly hair, in his 50s, wearing baggy clothing. Taking pictures of reporting party’s house and vehicles. Reporting party also requests extra patrol through the neighborhood during night time hours. Unable to locate.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
8:14 a.m. Vandalism at business on South Main Street. Walk-in reports broken fence and gate. Requests extra patrol.
10:44 a.m. Parking violation on North Main Street and East First Street. Citation to appear.
1:39 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male with tattoos jumping in roadway, yelling at cars and trying to punch them. Officer reports unable to locate.
7:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Skyview Drive and Icaria Court. Reporting party reports hearing a young female juvenile yelling on the trails.
7:47 p.m. Welfare check at Furber Park on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports male in a blue truck possibly sleeping or passed out. Gone on arrival.
10:48 p.m. Warrant arrest on South Foothill Boulevard and Wallace Lane. Out with one, citation to appear for warrant.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
2:30 p.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male on a bike with a white T-shirt, dark shorts and a garbage bag as a mask stole an unknown item. Warned and advised.
5:36 p.m. Petty theft report at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports her cart full of groceries stolen from the parking lot.
6:25 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding an ongoing neighbor issue.
6:57 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports a neighbor is out in front of her house yelling and screaming and threatening her.
7:09 p.m. Meet the citizen at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Reporting party came in to speak with the officer that responded out for a neighbor that keeps calling regarding unfounded complaints about him.
8:08 p.m. Juvenile problem at Tarman Park on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports juveniles playing on the structures that are taped off. Gone on arrival.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
1:36 p.m. Meet the citizen at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Person keeps coming to the door ringing the bell saying someone stole her friend’s stuff.
5:49 p.m. Two citizen flag downs related to fireworks.
8:55 p.m. Fireworks on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports the residents at this house are setting off fireworks in their backyard.
9:11 p.m. Fireworks on Hot Springs Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports a gang of teenagers are setting off fireworks about a mile and a half up Hot Springs Road from South Foothill Boulevard.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
1:37 a.m. Assist highway patrol at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. CHP tried to transfer a 911 call of a Spanish-speaking male who said he got kicked out of a taxi in the area of this business. Unable to locate.
1:44 a.m. Assist out on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance as they are delayed from Geyserville to check the welfare of a subject at this address.
9:18 a.m. Grand theft at South Cloverdale Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. PG&E reports Vivax transmitter stolen.
2:34 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Garden Circle. Reporting party reports someone came into their yard last night, nothing taken, no damage, black hat left behind.
7:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at businesses on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party in grey Nissan believes there may be a group of people following him looking to arrest him. Officers contacted subject, referred to crisis and substance abuse hotlines.
9:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Debmar Lane. Reporting party reports she had all her jewelry stolen out of her jewelry box, states no one broke in but she does have renters in one of her rooms. Reporting party doesn’t think it was her renters that took the jewelry.
9:08 p.m. Fireworks on Highway 129. Reporting party reports seeing fireworks being set off at either the top of Clovercrest Drive or our Highway 128.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
9:05 a.m. Mentally ill on Elbridge Avenue. Caller requests an officer check the welfare of his mother for a possible 5150. Officers reports checks OK.
2:43 p.m. Fireworks on Highway 129. Report of bottle rockets going off, referred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
5:10 p.m. Fireworks on West First Street. Reporting party reports “some M80s” have already gone off.
7:10 p.m. Traffic enforcement on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Third Street. Reporting party requests traffic enforcement at North Cloverdale Boulevard and Third Street, states 20 cars have ran the stop sign in the last 10 minutes.
8:07 p.m. Fireworks near Sulphur Creek on River Road. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
8:23 p.m. Fireworks on Grape Gables Way. Officers witnessed firework in this area.
8:38 p.m. Fireworks at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
8:51 p.m. Fireworks on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports loud fireworks. Officer reports safe and sane, checks OK.
9 p.m. Juvenile problem on East First Street. Reporting party reports three to four juveniles in the empty house. Per reporting party, no one should be in the house or on the property.
9:01 p.m. Fireworks on South Foothill Boulevard.
9:10 p.m. Fireworks on William Court.
9:10 p.m. Fireworks on Josephine Drive and West Fourth Street.
9:12 p.m. Fireworks on Haehl Street.
9:16 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on Cherry Creek Road. Caller reports neighbor at this address discharging a firearm, heard not seen. Officers contacted large group, negative firearm, will be fireworks.
9:39 p.m. Fireworks on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports an illegal firework started a fire in his backyard, fire now out, reporting party wants to press charges.
9:40 p.m. Fireworks on Clark Avenue and Caldwell Street. Reporting party reports fireworks in the area, not seen only heard.
9:46 p.m. Fireworks on Chablis Way and South Foothill Boulevard.
9:50 p.m. Fireworks on Tarman Park.
9:59 p.m. Fireworks on South East Street. Reporting party reports illegal fireworks — ladder in the street for safe and sane fireworks, illegal fireworks coming from front lawn.
10:16 p.m. Assist out on Geysers Road. Reporting party reports hearing illegal fireworks going off near the swimming holw. Reporting party advised to contact Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
10:23 p.m. Fireworks on Chablis Way.
10:28 p.m. Fireworks on McCray Road. Caller reports large aerial fireworks on McCray Road, transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
10:29 p.m. Fireworks on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer contacted those responsible, will be shutting down.
10:30 p.m. Fireworks at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Aerial fireworks near this location, juveniles lighting them off near this area.
10:31 p.m. Vandalism on Clark Avenue. Reporting party requests officer contact for damage done to his house due to neighbor lighting off illegal fireworks. Negative damage done to property, all parties counseled.
10:38 p.m. Fireworks on Preston Drive. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
10:43 p.m. Fireworks on Furber Lane.
10:51 p.m. Fireworks on Clover Springs Drive.
10:54 p.m. Fireworks on Mayor Way.
11:07 p.m. Fireworks on Porterfield Creek Drive and South Foothill Boulevard.
11:16 p.m. Fireworks on William Circle. Reporting party reports 25 to 30 people at about four houses using large fireworks.
11:22 p.m. Fireworks on Porterfield Creek Drive.
11:24 p.m. Fireworks on Chablis Way.
11:28 p.m. Prowler on Clover Springs Drive. Reporting party reports hearing noise in her backyard, believes someone is back there. Sounds like someone is stumbling around, not fireworks. Officers cleared the yard.
11:44 p.m. Fireworks on William Circle.
11:49 p.m. Fireworks on West Brookside Drive and South Foothill Boulevard.
11:52 p.m. Fireworks on Clover Springs Drive.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
12:39 a.m. Domestic related incident on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports a verbal disturbance between a male and a female, reporting party heard glass breaking.
4:20 a.m. Fireworks at Cloverdale High School on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports fireworks by the high school. Unable to locate.
11:57 a.m. Suspicious person at Plava on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject is riding his bike yelling obscenities at protesters.
