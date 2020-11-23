MONDAY, NOV. 16
11:46 a.m. Street or traffic equipment hazard on Toscana Circle. Public works reports wrecked vehicle leaking oil on Toscana Circle. Officer to standby as public works makes contact.
12:45 p.m. Welfare check on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Anonymous requests officer check the welfare of a male and a 3-year-old near a business with a tent. Possible match for an Amber Alert our of New Mexico. Officer reports unable to locate.
2:08 p.m. Warrant arrest on Levee Road. Officer reports one in custody with one on four citable county warrants. Citation to appear.
2:26 p.m. Civil problem reported to police department. Caller requests response from officer regarding his father-in-law’s prescriptions not being filled.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
5:56 a.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports the female is naked on the porch saying there’s people under her bed trying to kill her.
6:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports that their boyfriend's child’s mother is intoxicated, coming over to the house at odd hours, just left the area.
4:23 p.m. Property found on Levee Road and Crocker Road. Caller found a 22-inch chainsaw and other tools/equipment. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO retrieved and is contacting CPD to determine if items are reported missing.
5:03 p.m. Disturbance on North Jefferson Street. Speaker requests to speak with officer regarding verbal with landlord that lives in the house and reporting party who is the tenant that lives in the garage. Argument over electrical usage.
6:13 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Garden Circle. Caller reports neighbor places garbage cans on the street to save a parking spot. Caller directed to move the can to the sidewalk and to contact the HOA for assistance.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
9:16 a.m. Warrant arrest on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Third Street. One in custody on three warrants. Citation to appear.
9:47 a.m. Disturbance on Chelsea Circle. Reporting party reports out with an aggressive subject. Reporting party is onsite to repair a refrigerator door and the subject is causing a disturbance. Citation to appear with one on a field citation.
2:14 p.m. No injury accident on South Foothill Boulevard and West Brookside Drive. Caller reports two vehicle accident, no injuries, with one vehicle blocking the roadway and one pulled to the side.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
4:25 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reports two male subjects are trying to harm him.
4:49 a.m. Vandalism on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer our with damaged fence.
8:08 a.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street. Two male subjects loitering on the north side of the property. One of the subjects left and the other was the gardener.
9:29 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Geysers Road. Caller found two child bikes “stashed” in the bushes.
2:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Vista View Drive. Reporting party reports large yellow delivery truck that has damaged a tree and is refusing to provide information to reporting party. Vehicle gone on arrival.
5:32 p.m. Generic fire call on Clark Avenue. Caller reports neighbor has a barrel with a fire, states it is going high with sparks. Cloverdale Fire states people can have a warming fire or cooking fire. Caller states sparks are landing in the tree branches next to the fence.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
10:18 a.m. Warrant arrest at police department for a self-surrender.
5:36 p.m. Reckless driving on Asti Road. Reporting party reports unknown vehicle did six donuts on Asti Road, blocking about five cards, then sped off.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
10:25 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports theft of orchard ladder some time over the last two days.
12:30 p.m. Civil enforcement on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports people setting up for what appears to be a large party in the third driveway of park. Officer reports parents are setting up for a child's birthday party.
5:37 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on East Second Street. Two males came in, employees thought they were acting suspicious, possibly case the store, would like an officer to review footage.
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
12:13 a.m. Assist out on McCray Road and Preston Depot Road. Reporting party reports a male is trashing her camp and taking her belongings at the homeless encampment at this location. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
2:06 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Mayor Way. Reporting party reports her husband was assaulted by four to five male subjects and needed an ambulance.
9:43 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Geysers Road, south of Preston. Officer out with subject for 496 PC (receiving stolen property) and three counts of violation of parol. Citation to appear.
3:09 p.m. Assist highway patrol on Highway 101 at Geyserville Avenue. Reporting party reports road rage incident involving black sedan that continued southbound no Highway 101. Vehicle threw bottles at reporting party, followed to turn out, jumped on vehicle, broke mirror and door handles with tire iron.
4:13 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Geyers Road. Reporting party reports past domestic violence incidents at house, unhappy with the level of service, and would like to ensure a timely response in the future. Reporting party lives in SCSO jurisdiction, referred to SCSO.
5:25 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on School Street. Reporting party was doing errands, suspicious vehicle followed her home, left now.
9:50 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports three juveniles keep coming up tot he motel and repeatedly ringing the doorbell and then running.
