MONDAY, NOV. 23
2:50 p.m. Mentally ill at City Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard for two simultaneous reports of a woman with a turban on her head causing a scene at the bus stop.
5:55 p.m. Trespassing on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a subject is refusing to leave.
7:12 p.m. Drunk driving on southbound Highway 101. Black SUV is tailgating, unable to maintain lane. Unable to locate.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
10:51 a.m. Out with subject. Citation to appear for open container.
11:40 a.m. Stolen vehicle report on Railroad Avenue. Caller reports a 2003 black Vespa missing from property. Was parked on his property near the driveway.
2:45 p.m. Assist highway patrol at Citrus Fair Drive and southbound Citrus Fair Drive offramp. Caller reports driving southbound Highway 101 passing Citrus Fair and continuing on Highway 101, states black truck tried to run his car off the road, still on the freeway and continuing south. Transferred to CHP.
4:05 p.m. Disturbance on Broad Street. Caller requests to speak to an officer. Officer reports argument with the clerk at business over subject bringing outside items into the store.
5:32 p.m. Reckless Driving on Asti Road and East First Street. Reporting party reports a yellow Mustang was spinning donuts on Asti near East First Street while a light blue car stopped traffic for the Mustang. Both vehicles are gone from the area.
7:17 p.m. Petty theft on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a package was taken from their front porch today and they have a video/picture of the event.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
10:31 a.m. Petty theft report on Venezia Way. Reporting party reports the theft of interlock device from the vehicle. Could have happened any time over the last month.
5:50 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Kelly Road and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject inside the building at this construction site is suspicious because the person is using a flashlight. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
10:20 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports neighbor doing construction and making noise. There is no violation and dispatch advised caller to contact on-site management to assist.
11:27 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on Sandholm Lane. multiple reporting party’s report hearing possible gunshots in the area.
11:40 p.m. Juvenile problem at Furber Park on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles possibly setting off fireworks near Furber. Reporting party reports nothing seen, only heard.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
Between 12:07 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. four calls about smoke seen due to a controlled burn.
1:10 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Clark Avenue. Caller reports neighbor is looking into his backyard.
9:44 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue and South Franklin Street. Dark sedan doing donuts at this intersection, then west, then south near park. Unable to locate.
10:15 p.m. Assist out on Hiatt Road. Caller reports dog stuck in a drainage pipe, transferred to Cloverdale Fire Department.
11:01 p.m. Drunk driving on Brookside Drive and Mayor Way. One in custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.
11:08 p.m. Welfare check at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports seeing a male and a female and it appeared the female was upset. Male made a comment about possibly hitting the female. The associated vehicle is a Chevy Malibu. Officers unable to locate the vehicle or anyone in the area.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
10:54 a.m. Civil enforcement on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports subject not wearing their mask while walking from residence. Provided with number to the county’s COVID-19-reporting line, Safe707.
8:11 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on South Cloverdale Boulevard. CHP 911 call should have been routed to SCSO. Neighbor has been drinking and thinks someone is in the house, no one there. Caller transferred to SCSO, 5150 expected.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
11:17 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports she is being harassed by another resident. Reporting party states subject parks his loud car outside of her apartment, and when she films him for proof he yells at her, which she believes is harassment. Reporting party working on getting a restraining order.
1 p.m. No injury accident on Citrus fair near the Highway 101 onramp. Reporting party states other driver made illegal turn, smashing front end of car.
4:38 p.m. Battery reported to police department.
4:53 p.m. Promiscuous shooting on First Street Bridge. Reporting party heard three series of six louf bands, thinks it’s coming from underneath the area of the bridge. Officer reported people in the area reported bangs came from south and east, maybe as far as River Road. Unable to locate.
8:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Muscat Drive. Reporting party requests an officer to her home to assist with her son who has been drinking, no COVID issues at the house and her son is aware she called the police department.
9:41 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female is in front of her door yelling and screaming. Reporting party is not at home right now, but would like officers to contact the female and move her along.
10:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party requests an officer at this location to speak with him about a male who is threatening him.
