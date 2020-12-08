MONDAY, NOV. 30
12:09 a.m. Mentally ill on Garden Circle. Medic requests an officer for a 32-year-old male with a self-inflicted hand laceration.
7:44 a.m. Property taken for destruction on North Street. Teachers found a small bag of marijuana outside one of the classrooms. Advised to throw away in a trash can away from students.
1:59 p.m. Vandalism on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports kids trying to start a fire along fence over the weekend, would like an officer to see damage and talk with parents.
5:07 p.m. Domestic related incident. Walk-up reporting party wants to make a domestic violence report, most recently over the weekend.
7:21 p.m. Vandalism. Reporting party came in to report her car has been spray painted while it was parked on South East Street.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
8:24 a.m. Skateboarding violation. Public works reports subject skateboarding and damaging planters in the Plaza.
11:08 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports two subjects shoplifting in the store. Two men, one is in a wheelchair, the other is wearing a beanie, sweatshirt and sweatpants. Citation to appear on field citation.
4 p.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male with shaggy hair, wearing a black mask, jacket and pants and a female with pink hair wearing a dark jacket and pants were in the store “throwing things around” and reporting party reports they have stolen some things and wants to make a report. Unable to locate.
5:13 p.m. Petty theft report. Reporting party came into police department to report that a big box was stolen out of his front yard.
11:25 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports an unknown number of subjects attempted to steal a transfer case for a 1972 Chevy Blazer parked in reporting party’s carport.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
9:47 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports owner is not wearing proper PPE. Reporting party states they are wearing a face shield but not a mask.
12:07 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male and female are in front of business calling for a recall of the governor. They have been asked to leave the property and have refused. Officer reports out with subjects who are now leaving the property.
1:30 p.m. No injury accident on Venezia Way. Reporting party reports non-injury accident at location.
7:24 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports he sees an older person “smoking weed” in a brown car and has a child in the car with him. Officer reports no children in the car, moved along.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
8:52 a.m. Disturbance at Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female subject causing a disturbance in the Plaza. Officer reports out with subject, moved from the area.
9:05 a.m. Disturbance on East First Street. Reporting party reports a subject walking in the roadway yelling. Dark clothing and dark hair.
9:27 a.m. Disturbance at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports subject dressed in all black screaming the alley. Subject moved along.
11:41 a.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports physical disturbance between three subjects. Male and female last seen walking down Hillview Drive, other male still in the area. Officer reports out with one who denies any involvement. Other two gone on arrival.
11:51 a.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street. Reporting party reports female loitering on the property and blocking the entrance. Moved along.
12:01 p.m. Out with subject on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a Mendocino County warrant. Transported to county jail.
3:49 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports two male subjects were walking by her residence and one threw a rock through her window. Last seen running toward Washington School. Reporting party believes they are in their teens or early 20s. Officer reports negative damage to residence, juveniles threw fruit.
5:22 p.m. Reckless driving on South East Street. Reporting party reports gold two-door BMW with blacked out windows, two males, last seen southbound on South East Street.
6:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Pepperwood Drive. Reporting party reports hearing the sound of a pebble hitting glass and it sounded like it was near her house.
7:24 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject on the roof, unknown description since there is no lighting. Officer reports roofs are clear, work is being done on the roofs.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
1:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports two of her tires have been slashed while she was at work.
3:09 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports that theft just occurred. Male in his 20s-30s wearing a long dark blue coat, has numerous items in the coat pockets. Subject is gone on arrival.
6:24 p.m. Drunk driving on Highway 175. White van, suspicious people with boxes at reporting party’s address, then drove to Highway 175. Reporting party followed, called while on 175. Transferred to Mendocino CHP.
11:58 p.m. Noise disturbance on Allen Avenue. Reporting party reports house has a party going on, with people running outside screaming randomly/being loud. Officer warned and advised.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
8:12 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting reports male loitering in front of business. Gone on arrival.
8:36 a.m. Driving without a license on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
11:58 a.m. Vandalism on West Second Street. Reporting party reports two tires slashed on green vehicle. Officer reports unable to find punctures, but tires are unable to hold air.
2:19 p.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Black jacket, male, ran across to South Street.
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
12:54 p.m. Mentally ill on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with a group at the bus stop.
5:13 p.m. Mentally ill on Zinfandel Court. Suicidal, possibly took pills, thinks neighbors are talking about her.
5:42 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports verbal dispute over using hose and water.
