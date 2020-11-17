MONDAY, NOV. 9
1:01 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Citrus Fair Drive. SCSO assist with a DUI evaluation.
11:02 a.m. Warrant arrest on Brookside Drive and Mayor Way. One in custody for fresh charges and local county warrant.
12:58 p.m. Warrant arrest at Furber Park. Officer reports one in custody for two local Sonoma County warrants.
2:25 p.m. Warrant arrest on Barnes Road. One in custody for three local county warrants.
2:36 p.m. Battery reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Caller from Kelseyville requests to speak with an officer regarding 18-year-old that lives with him was assaulted in Cloverdale.
7:35 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Grace Court. Multiple 911 and non-911 calls reporting domestic violence, stabbing, victim and suspect still in house. One arrested and one in custody.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
9:02 a.m. Assist highway patrol on Kelly Road and Dutcher Creek Road. Two mules in the roadway south of Kelly Road.
12:43 p.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports noncompliance of facial coverings while at this location, specifically at the gas pumps. Declined to contact county health order noncompliance line directly and requests local police contact management. Officer reports no violation.
3:39 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports two juveniles were physically fighting and yelling. Officer responded and contacted the two juveniles, they were playing, no injuries.
5:58 p.m. Suspicious person under the overpass on the northwest side of Citrus Fair Drive. Caller reports subjects riding and carrying bicycles up the dirt hillside under the overpass, going into an open door on the northwest side. Officer responded and states that the door leads to the Cloverdale RV Park on Railroad Avenue and has not been locked in years. Officer to contact public works staff to confirm who needs to repair fencing.
10:29 p.m. Mentally ill on Stonegate Circle. 911 reports male subjects outside her house, it sounds like they are making “basketball noises.”
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
7:55 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests to speak to officer regarding ongoing neighbor issue with tenant.
11:18 a.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Caller reports guys jumped the fence on the north side rear of the park. Male, tall and thin, wearing a har. Officers responded and contacted several juveniles going over the fence. All were warned and advised.
2:16 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Levee Road. Anonymous reports verbal on the southeast side of the river on the levee.
7 p.m. Vandalism on Garden Circle. Caller reports vehicle was vandalized, requests police respond.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
3:31 a.m. Noise disturbance on Mayor Way. Reporting party reports resident at this address has some sort of unknown vehicle in front of their house and they are banging on something and making a lot of noise.
4:25 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on West First Street. Reporting party reports someone knocked on their front door seven minutes ago. No one seen, hasn’t heard any knocking since. Reporting party requests extra patrol, also advised to contact CPD if it happens again.
4:50 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports hearing a verbal argument between her sister and an unknown female.
10:49 a.m. Flag down on South Cloverdale Boulevard and northbound South Cloverdale on ramp. Officer had a flag down reporting man down on the overpass. Officers responded and contacted subject who was simply relacing in the sunshine.
2:41 p.m. Petty theft report. Clerk at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard reports subject laying on the ground, did not respond to attempts to wake him. While ambulance was dispatched, clerk called to report the subject got up and ran into the store and stole items.
3:34 p.m. Petty theft report no Caldwell Street. Caller reports propane tank stolen and damage to trailer.
4:55 p.m. Reckless driving on East First Street and Asti Road. Caller reports gray truck raised high off the ground was driving fast and straight at cars, had high beams on.
5:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on East First Street. Walk-in to the lobby reports victim of an assault, denies needing medical.
5:25 p.m. Suspicious person on Rosewood Drive. Female with dark hair wearing dark pants on sidewalk in front of cars. Officer contacted subject and assisted.
9:22 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Brookside Drive. 911 reports a male subject knocking ono door stating he was assaulted. Officers checked the area and are unable to locate any victim.
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
1:09 p.m. Citizen assist at Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party voiced concern over a civil matter but declined to have an officer respond.
8:41 p.m. Petty theft report on South East Street.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
9:13 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male in all black wearing a biker bandana and a mask is using drugs on the outside patio. Officer reports out with onoe, not as reported.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
2:11 p.m. Drunk driving at an unknown address. CHP transfer reports following a possible drunk driver in a beige larger vehicle. Unable to locate.
6:34 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on East First Street. Anonymous reports hearing bottles breaking near the train tracks on East First Street by the burned out building on the north side. Officer reports they checked the area, nothing heard and no persons or broken glass in the area.
