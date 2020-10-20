MONDAY, OCTOBER 12
9:28 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Ranch House Drive. Anonymous reports a vehicle occupied by two subjects, one male with long blond hair in dark clothes and the driver is female. Male opened a mailbox on Cottage Court.
9:53 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. SAFE707 email report of workers not wearing masks. Officers warned and advised.
10:11 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Email from SAFE707 of employees not wearing masks when waiting on customers.
10:38 a.m. Juvenile problem at Cloverdale High School on North Cloverdale Boulevard. CHS reports student made threat to other student via Zoom. Officer reports school to handle.
12:43 p.m. Trespassing on Venezia Way. Reporting party drove on to property “acting a fool” and entered open gate on driveway, got out of car and “acted like a surly b----.” Told to leave. Originated over tree that is pushing on fence. Officer talked to husband and advised if she goes on the property again she’ll be prosecuted for trespassing.
4:24 p.m. Drunk driving at business on Asti Road. White Mitsubishi with a broken passenger window is swerving with their head going down like they are passing out. Be on lookout broadcasted.
5:06 p.m. Petty theft at business on Broad Street. Reporting party reports his bike was just stolen.
8:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on University Street. Red Mercedes and black Jeep, unknown how many in Jeep, followed from business to home.
9:06 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports she hears loud music going on and off and what sounds like someone throwing and breaking things at this location.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13
12:30 p.m. No injury accident reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party stated she was just in a traffic accident with an individual but he did not have insurance information, so her dad asked her to come and make a report.
12:59 p.m. Petty theft on Ioli Ranch Circle. Caller reports vehicle was broken into last night.
1:53 p.m. Warrant arrest on Toscana Circle. Citation to appear.
3:48 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports daughter stole her ATM care and is attempting to buy liquor at this location. Officer advises the issue has been resolved and the reporting party has located her ATM card.
3:49 p.m. Assist other agency at Comminsky Station Road at the river for a naked male. Call transferred to Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
10:22 p.m. Heat and run misdemeanor on Brookside Drive and Mayor Way. Reporting party reports hearing/seeing a hit and run. Suspect vehicle left the area going south on the boulevard.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
1:10 p.m. Accident with minor injuries on Lake Street and South East Street. Report of an overturned vehicle with injuries.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
12:07 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two subjects who went through the open field south of this. Officer reports subjects were looking for a lost kitten.
7:01 a.m. Animal complaint on Portofino Way. Reporting party reports a goat in the backyard causing a disturbance all day and night. Officer reports contacted the resident, they are looking for placement for the goat. It belongs to a family member who has been displaced due to the Glass Fire.
2:06 p.m. Citizen assist at Cloverdale Post Office. Reporting party requests officer regarding assistance involving incident that just occurred with postal employee. Officer reports resolved by postmaster.
3:56 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street and Asti Road. Male, thin build, no shirt, black shorts is jumping in front of vehicles.
8:15 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a group of subjects in the area. Officers out with female, transported to county jail. Male cited for open container.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16
3:17 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Hot Springs Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports unknown vehicle parked at the driveway to the water tower. Playing music, slamming doors and subjects have a flashlight. Reporting party is unable to give any description of vehicle or subjects. Officers contacted two, advised to leave the area.
4:27 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two subjects are behind the main building associated with a dark sedan. Reporting party can see a lot of running water near where the subjects are at. Unable to locate.
7:26 p.m. Warrant arrest on Lile Lane. Reporting party reports an unknown male with purple and black dreads and a red gas can going through yards on Lile Lane. Citation to appear on a field citation.
11:56 a.m. Suspicious person at River Park on East First Street. Reporting party reports a male riding a bike south on the trail causing a disturbance. Reporting party states he is yelling at people as he passes by.
5:07 p.m. Warrant arrest on North Main Street. Reporting party reports a 415V (disturbing the peace) with daughter, making threats. Subject in custody on five M warrants and one F warrant, transported to county jail.
5:12 p.m. Animal complaint on Clover Springs Drive. Reporting party reports a male with three dogs off leash smoking a joint on the bridge that connects west Brookside, became confrontational as reporting party tried to pass. Reporting party is mostly concerned about other elderly walkers having to deal with these guys as well, and about the dogs off leash. Unable to locate.
7:57 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Male slamming fists into stop sign, yelling, flipped off the fire department, wearing shorts and not shirt. In custody for disturbing the peace.
9:54 p.m. Suspicious person at store on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male subject in an orange shirt near dumpster is acting suspicious with hands behind his back, swaying, starting at the reporting party. Unable to locate.
10:06 p.m. suspicious person on Lile Lane. Reporting party reports subject from last night was in the area, left right before reporting party called in. Transferred caller to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17
3:52 a.m. Disturbance on North Main Street. Reporting party reports hearing a verbal disturbance between a male and a female, possibly in the apartments north of reporting party. Not seen, only heard. Officer reported contacting several subjects who had been drinking, released to sober friends.
5:24 p.m. Warrant attempt service on Industrial Drive. In custody for county may cite warrant. Citation to appear.
7:39 p.m. Drunk driving on Old Redwood Highway and northbound Old Redwood Highway offramp. Silver van is unable to stay in the lane, erratic braking. Officer reports negative drunk driving, subject cited for driving without a license and an open container.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18
2:25 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a green or gray Toyota Camry hit the building and drove southbound on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
6:59 p.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Toyota van is tailgating and honking horn. Officer reports couple denied speeding and tailgating, will be moved along shortly.
