MONDAY, OCTOBER 19
8:17 a.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Reporting party reports a person hitting the fence and yelling behind the building. Subject is wearing black top, brown pants and has gray hair, may be associated with shovel and gallon of milk. Moved along.
8:45 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding an altercation that her juvenile daughter had with an employee.
10:13 a.m. Possible fraud reporting to police department. Reporting party reports someone from social security called her stating her social security number was compromised. When reporting party started to ask questions and requested a supervisor the person on the phone put her on hold and did not come back. Reporting party did not give out any information and advised it was a scam.
11:17 a.m. Reckless driving on Clark Avenue. Reporting party states he was crossing at Clark Avenue walking across the street. Male in a white Mercedes came up to them at a high rate of speed, stopped just short. Reporting party went to take a picture and male flipped him off.
11:33 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Franklin Street. Reporting party requests to report a stolen vehicle from last night. Officer reports reporting party believed vehicle was stolen, reporting party’s daughter’s boyfriend had the vehicle in Healdsburg.
11:45 a.m. Fireworks on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports seeing on NextDoor that kids were lighting fireworks behind the car was approximately two hours ago, said it was the same sound as last night, which was dry ice bombs.
11:59 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on Porterfield Creek Drive. Reporting party reports having issues with neighbor taking pictures of her as she went to her mailbox. Reporting party scared of neighbor and the construction noises coming from house.
2:05 p.m. Civil problem on St. Michael Court. Reporting party asking about civil standby procedures, has property left at house since he moved out in April, divorce/custody paperwork filed, figured it’s going to be safer to have an officer present.
5:46 p.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Del Webb Drive. Prius is driving very slow, repeatedly using the center lane.
10:52 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female in the back parking lot of business looking into cars parked back there. Female has short hair and is wearing a white t-shirt with a flannel plaid shirt and jeans.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20
11 a.m. Warrant arrest on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Person in custody for three may-cite county warrants. Citation to appear.
2:57 p.m. Warrant arrest on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports son took her wallet, keys, car. Officer reports person in custody for three county warrants. Citation to appear.
3:53 p.m. Warrant arrest on Geysers Road at the Preston turnout. Officer reports subject in custody for county warrant. Citation to appear.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
5:26 a.m. Suspicious person on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports a male subject in cut-off shorts and a black t-shirt on Cloverdale Boulevard yelling and screaming and looking into cars in the parking lot. Warned and advised.
10:59 a.m. Warrant attempt service at Plaza. Subject in custody on two warrants. Citation to appear on field citation.
11:27 a.m. Warrant arrest at business on redwood Highway.
12:49 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street and North East Street. One in custody for possession of drug paraphernalia. Citation to appear.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
7:21 a.m. Assist other agency at southbound Highway 101 and Citrus Fair Drive for a report of a subject walking southbound in the center divide.
9:32 a.m. Juvenile problem on South East Street. CHP transfer regarding 16-year-old son refusing to do distance learning and becoming rebellious toward father. Juvenile just ran from the residence, long dark hair, maroon t-shirt blue jeans, carrying a blue sweater.
5:37 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male acting suspicious. Officer reports, located subject. Checks OK at this time, attempting to travel to Willits tonight.
6:30 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street. Reporting party reports male subject urinating along the bank building.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23
12:40 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Monaco Circle. Reporting party reports a black Nissan parked in front of residence with male subject in the cab. Reporting party reports they have never seen the vehicle before and the subject has been in the vehicle for quite some time. Officer reports out with subject, confirmed realtor who is showing residence.
11:18 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Elbridge Avenue. Moved along, also reported loud bang, possible dry ice bomb similar to last week.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
5:26 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports she heard a noise that woke her up and her dog was growling at the window.
11:19 a.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male with a hiking backpack, guitar, two dogs acting suspicious and walking toward the Plaza. Officer reports subjects contacted, checks OK, waiting for the bus.
2:04 p.m. Reckless Driving on Lake Street. Reporting party requests officer regarding reckless drivers in the area. Reporting party states subjects come late at night and spin donuts at the intersection.
9:32 p.m. Speed contest on South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports several cars driving fast up and down South Foothill Boulevard with people screaming out the windows. Warned and advised.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
6:43 p.m. Juvenile problem on Healdsburg Avenue. Anonymous reports juveniles throwing eggs at each other and are in the street.
8:08 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street and Asti Road. Reporting party reports a female with long dark hair wearing a jacket and pajama pants was stepping into traffic on Asti Road. Reporting party states female came toward her in the middle of the road with her arms out and then backed up and laid down in the middle of the road. Driver drove around her and called CPD.
