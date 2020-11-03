MONDAY, OCT. 26
3 a.m. Prowler on Tarman Drive. Reporting party hears someone in his backyard, heard by not seen. Unfounded.
11:20 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Hillview Drive. Reporting party reports someone wearing all black woke them up trying to get into their garage. Subject ran when they saw the residents.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
9:51 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male looking in vehicles behind store. Officer made contact, subject looking for cat.
8:27 p.m. Assist out on First Street Bridge. CalFire reports a 5-year-old boy fell and hit his head, and a domestic disturbance between a male and female is happening on the bridge between the parents.
8:48 p.m. Suspicious person on Mayor Way. Reporting party reports a male subject was at her door and now thinks he might have gone to the side of her house or in her backyard. Warned and advised.
11:15 p.m. Welfare check on Allen Avenue. Reporting party reports male and female have been yelling at each other all evening at this location and would like to have an officer check on them and quiet them down.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
5:22 a.m. Assist fire department at Cloverdale Cemetery. Anonymous reports a small campfire by the veteran’s memorial display at the Cloverdale Cemetery.
10:21 a.m. Warrant arrest on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
11:54 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Female subject has a piece of metal in her hands and damaged one of the washing machine doors. Citation to appear.
12:58 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female has left all of her items near the door in the parking lot and is bleeding from the hand and acting suspicious.
7:40 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two juveniles riding skateboards in the middle of the boulevard in this area. Reporting party states they are hard to see and afraid they will be hit.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
5:56 p.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Brookside Drive. Female driver, red Nissan SUV last seen doing south on the boulevard. Reporting party states that it was his turn to cross and possibly she didn’t see him.
6:58 p.m. Juvenile problem on Venezia Way. Reporting party reports four juveniles running down driveway at residence.
7 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Wilson Road. Reporting party called in, neighbor isn’t home and two women walked inside with flashlights. Checks OK.
7:16 p.m. Shelter in place violation at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
7:49 p.m. Reckless driving on Lake Street. Two vehicles, one dark sedan and one “weird minivan” drifting around in circles. Unable to locate.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
4:48 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject walking south on the boulevard, yelling at dogs and using swear words. Gone on arrival.
11:54 a.m. Vandalism on Kings Circle. Caller reports her plants were vandalized by someone pouring detergent in them within the last two days.
7:57 p.m. Accident with no details on northbound Highway 101. Overturned vehicle reported as a medical assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.