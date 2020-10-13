MONDAY, OCT. 5
5:13 a.m. Vandalism at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone broke out a window of his (out of state) fire truck sometime last night while they were staying at this location.
7:30 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Grape Gables way. Reporting party requests to speak with officer regarding receiving threatening texts from his ex-wife.
12:16 p.m. Burglary report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Suspect went northbound on the boulevard, partial plate, possible out of state. Officer reports unable to locate.
12:50 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject is in front of store hitting herself on the bench front.
12:54 p.m. Suspicious person at Cloverdale Plaza. Requests to move along group at bus stop. Moved along, one waiting to catch the bus.
7:36 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party is having trouble with the neighbor harassing her family again.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
3:30 p.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reports workers not wearing masks properly. Warned and advised.
6:52 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports a juvenile from the complex chased her son with a lighter and took his tory. Officer contacted parents, counseled. Warned and advised.
10:45 p.m. Suspicious person on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports a male subject screaming, bald, possibly in his 30s. Unable to locate.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
3:16 a.m. Assist out on Aurelia Drive. Reporting party reports someone in his home, then disconnected. Information provided to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
8:54 a.m. Reckless driving on Brookside Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. White Subaru, parked facing the wrong direction. Driver passed the reporting party in a non-passing lane on the boulevard.
1:47 p.m. Petty theft on North Main Street. Reporting party reports subject just accessed her ATM account and took $100. Last seen walking south on Main Street. Transported to county jail.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
2:47 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Lake County warrant, citation to appear on field citation.
3:05 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports unknown male subject sleeping in a hammock on the east side of the property. Officer reports out with two, warned and advised.
4:05 p.m. Graffiti on Broad Street. Reporting party reports graffiti at three different locations.
7:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Mulberry Street. 911 reports family saw a man walking with a firearm. Last seen headed south along the sound wall on the west side. Officer reports unable to locate.
7:54 p.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Chevy Impala with Caltrans decals on the side. Two male subjects in the vehicle speeding.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
11:17 a.m. Disturbance at Cloverdale Plaza. Reporting party reports hearing several subjects yelling in the Plaza.
11:37 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Report that a female is causing a disturbance at location. Officer reports subject contacted. Warned and advised.
11:48 a.m. Mentally ill at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports female subject is yelling at subjects passing by.
3:51 p.m. Suspicious person at Asti Road and Lile Lane. Reporting party reports male wearing shorts, riding a bike southbound on Asti passing Lile Lane with what looks like a rifle sticking up out of a backpack. Officer reports out with subject, located a pellet gun. Subject was transporting item to a storage unit.
5:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Creek Road. Caller has problem with wife, who has OCD, routinely touching things around the house, making children touch things around the house.
5:55 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports being assaulted by three homeless people, stated he was hit in the face by a female and his car was hit. Requests homeless people be taken out of town. Citation to appear.
7:12 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Cloverdale Springs Drive. Drive hit fire hydrant and drove off.
7:15 p.m. Drunk driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Older woman in a white Prius hit a curb, front flat tire, likely buying alcohol now. Citation to appear.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
1:57 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Cherry Creek Road. reporting party reports ongoing issue with neighbor who routinely blows his lives out of his yard, into the street and over to the reporting party’s yard.
2:21 p.m. Warrant arrest on South Foothill Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. One in custody on three felony warrants.
6:48 p.m. Mentally ill on South Foothill boulevard. Reporting party requests a welfare check on her 22-year-old son with schizophrenia. States aliens are out to get him, air is being stolen from his lungs and something about the White House.
8:34 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party believes subject is following her.
9:26 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on River Road. CHP had an open line with someone whispering and asking for help, only had phone number to go off of. Jurisdiction is Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. CHP to contact SCSO.
10:06 p.m. Juvenile problem on Primrose Lane. Reporting party reports six teenagers in all black running around in different yards then running off.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
12:13 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports drive of a silver Honda Accord was going through cars at an inn and is now parked at the pump at this location. Citation to appear.
3:35 a.m. Suspicious person on Mayor Way and Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports male subject out on this corner yelling obscenities. Moved along.
11:30 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on Blair Street. Caller requests to speak with officer regarding neighbor issue of trash and dirt. Officer reports is a homeless issue, will have extra patrol in Tarman Park at night.
1:13 p.m. Suspicious person on West Second Street. Anonymous reports man is sleeping on the sidewalk near the old West America Bank. Reporting party also requests welfare check of female in purple camp pants dancing at the bus stop in the Plaza. Officer reports female at bus stop checks OK. Officer moved along male sleeping on the sidewalk.
2:50 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Clark Avenue. Walk-in reporting party reports neighbor has been making threats and taking pictures of reporting party and cars at residence.
3:22 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Old Redwood Highway. Reporting party reports witnessing a road rage incident with a broken road sign. Transferred to CHP.
3:26 p.m. Drunk driving at Citrus Fair Drive and southbound Citrus Fair Drive off ramp. CHP relayed information about possible drunk driver that just exited Citrus Fair after hitting a sign near Old Redwood Highway. Second caller reporting vehicle hit house and two cars on Orange Drive.
3:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Commiskey Station, parked facing the wrong way. Caller transferred to CHP.
6:40 p.m. Domestic related incident on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports children’s father has been drinking, pulled hair after hitting female in the arm and lip after a verbal argument.
