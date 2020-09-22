MONDAY, SEPT. 14
2:25 a.m. Skateboarding violation on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Brookside Drive. Out with two juveniles at this location. Warned and advised.
4:47 a.m. Family disturbance on School Street. Reporting party reports an argument between mother and son. Both subjects throwing things around, no weapons.
8:43 a.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports shoplifter at front of store. Male, black pants and a lavender shirt. Clark saw subject take items, suspect refusing to let clerk look in bags.
12:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Lavender Court. Reporting party reports subject making threats via email to the director. Officer reports negative contact with the subject.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
4:06 a.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue and Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports a subject wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans is throwing bicycles over the fence into the creek area.
7:19 a.m. Suspicious person on Commercial Street. Caller reports subject sleeping in front of building wrapped in a red blanket. Moved along.
10:47 a.m. Suspicious person on Tarman Drive. Anonymous reports subjects partying, smoking marijuana and loitering in parking lot on Tarman Drive. Requests them moved along. Officer reports warned and advised.
11:46 a.m. Welfare check on South Cloverdale Boulevard overpass. Caller reports subject with head tilted back on the overpass. In a black SUV with flashers on. Officer reports unable to locate.
11:58 a.m. Warrant arrest at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard for five county warrants.
12:51 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Geysers Road. Citation to appear.
2:01 p.m. No injury accident on Clark Avenue. 911 reports vehicle versus fire hydrant. Reporting party reports no injuries.
2:35 p.m. Warrant arrest on Geysers Road. Citation to appear.
2:50 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Reporting party reports three subjects at side of building. Gone on arrival.
3:43 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Reporting party reports grand theft.
5:39 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Allen Avenue. Reporting party reports her son as an intruder and warning to get into her house. Gone on arrival.
6:55 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports an older black Honda has been parking in front of her residence and she thinks subject sleeps in their car. Reporting party will call black later if she sees it happening again. Reporting called back at 8:50 p.m. to say the subject is parked in front of her house again.
9:20 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports two subjects, unknown description, drinking and smoking in the area between the market and the building north of it. Reporting party believes these subjects may be the ones vandalizing the building with graffiti.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
11:37 a.m. Suspicious person on Elbridge Avenue. Male subject throwing stick and acting suspicious. Moved along.
2:01 p.m. Warrant arrest on South Foothill Boulevard. Citation to appear.
3:16 p.m. Mentally ill on Railroad Avenue. Female subject on sidewalk with her dress falling off.
8:49 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male with no shirt, cargo shorts, possibly a tall can in his hand appeared to be attempting to take down the fence in front of this address.
9:39 p.m. Domestic related incident on Healdsburg Avenue. Requests welfare check. Officer reports verbal only.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
8:11 a.m. No injury accident on Clovercrest Drive. Officer reports drivers exchanged appropriate information.
9:41 a.m. Petty theft report on East First Street. Caller reports theft of her cell phone from the area of the tunnel.
9:52 a.m. Suspicious persona at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports transient sleeping behind building. Moved along.
10:17 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on East First Street. Received voice email of COVID violation. Owner warned and advised.
10:21 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reporting party reports restaurant is letting customers dine inside. Warned and advised.
11:29 a.m. Warrant arrest on Kay Court. Officer reports citation to appear for county warrant.
2:20 p.m. Trespass on Vista View Drive. Caller reports ex-girlfriend is outside and won’t leave and is harassing him and wants to press charges.
5:38 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Jefferson Street. Two men in shorts in their 20s left in a red Charger down School Street from Jefferson Street. Stole a box in the area of North Jefferson Street. Item in front of vehicle and box in the trunk. Gone on arrival.
5:43 p.m. Suspicious person at Cloverdale Police Department. Subject is walking around building stating he needs to do community service, was also in the CPD’s back parking lot walking around CPD vehicles. Moved along.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
7:56 p.m. Vandalism at Cloverdale Cemetery. Graffiti.
8:07 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports verbal between customer and employee over the price of food. Customer now outside. Officer reports negative defrauding the innkeeper, subject leaving. Warned and advised.
8:44 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Railroad Avenue. Officers witness subject driving under the influence of alcohol. Citation to appear.
9:51 p.m. Civil problem on North Main Street. Reporting party reports daughter refusing to give money back. Violation of parole. Citation to appear.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
12:04 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Main Street. A female at the front window saying she can see reporting party. Reporting party cannot see female. Warned and advised.
7:55 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports her boyfriend, who has been drinking, threw her out of their dark gray Dodge truck and took off with her children southbound on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
9:26 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports a group of five juveniles heading southbound on South Foothill Boulevard hiding at the side of the houses as they go. Reporting party thinks they are hiding from a vehicle that came to the area.
9:32 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Washington Street and West Second Street. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles headed southbound on North Washington running up on people’s lawns as they head down the street. Gone on arrival.
10:07 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clover Springs Drive and Del Webb Drive. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles running in the area with a vehicle involved making lots of noise. Warned and advised.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
12:27 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. CHP reports a female called in on 911 reporting an argument and was saying to a male subject, “put the knife down,” Female disconnected before call was transferred to CPD.
7:57 a.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Cherry Creek Road. Anonymous reports male with tattoos in a turquoise Nissan was in a verbal with female in a black hoodie. Male left in vehicle northbound on the boulevard.
9:28 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on West First Street. Reporting party reports male camping on northwest side of building. Unable to locate.
9:43 a.m. Warrant arrest on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
10:22 a.m. Petty theft report on West Second Street. Reporting party reports luggage stolen out of back of truck.
3:24 p.m. Neighborhood despite on East Third Street. Caller requests to speak with officer regarding being harassed by her neighbor.
5:09 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Reporting party reports male in gray shorts yelling at reporting party, ran in road and challenged reporting party to a fight. Officer contacted subject that matched description, will be staying on east side of river for the night. Warned and advised.
7:58 p.m. Welfare check on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a motorhome is parked across the street on the boulevard from this location and there is a strong odor of propane coming form the motorhome. Reporting party states there is someone inside it and would like the CPD to check their welfare. Checks OK.
8:52 p.m. Petty theft report on Las Colinas Drive. Reporting party reports some tools were taken from his unlocked trailer that was parked in front of this address sometime between 2 p.m. and this evening.
