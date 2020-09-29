MONDAY, SEPT. 21
1:23 a.m. Suspicious person on West Third Street. Reporting party reports a male subject wearing a white shirt and blue jeans was just in his backyard and left when reporting party came out to let his dog out. Subject did not take anything and headed toward the boulevard. Unable to locate.
3:27 a.m. Attempt to contact. Mendocino County requests CPD attempt to contact a registered owner of a vehicle that is on fire in their county.
9:04 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Brookside Drive. Anonymous reports a suspicious white truck driving slowly down Brookside. Officer reports they are a meter reader for the city.
1:14 p.m. Family disturbance on Cherry Creek Road. Young female states her mom is trying to take her and already took her brothers against her will.
5:03 p.m. Assist fire department on Highway 101 and Geysers Road with traffic for a grass fire.
5:58 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on McCray Road. Public works reports subjects reported to him a vehicle parked on the McCray Road side inside the gate to River Park. Subjects are sleeping in vehicle, one is without clothes.
9:59 p.m. Assist highway patrol on Citrus Fair Drive and Northbound Citrus Fair onramp. Reporting party reports a car is on the “opposite side of the guardrail” on Highway 101. Reporting party thought it was a strange place, caller transferred to CHP.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
12:45 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states he surprised a male in his 50s or 60s wearing a blue shirt and shorts going through his neighbor’s tool storage in his truck. Subject took off southbound on North Cloverdale Boulevard on an older mountain bike. Officers checked surrounding areas, unable to locate subject. Owner advised no tools missing at this time.
3:31 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports one in custody for three county warrants.
4:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports her daughter, who she reported as a missing person on Sept. 6 is headed to the tire place in a black Range Rover with tinted windows, no plate information.
4:16 p.m. Domestic related incident on Santana Drive. Caller reports her ex is driving by the business. Not currency doing anything but has concerns he may and is requesting an escort.
6:05 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Washington Street. Contacted a juvenile who was in the construction zone in this location.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
8:19 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a suspicious person sleeping on the bench in front of business.
10:11 a.m. Warrant arrest on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports one in custody for county warrants. Citation to appear.
11 a.m. Disturbance at business on Treadway Drive. Caller reports disturbance, was physical, with both on the scene.
11:52 a.m. Suspicious person on Healdsburg Avenue. Anonymous reports a male in a blue shirt is either hiding in the pine trees or using them to relieve himself. Officer made contact, had subject pick up his belongings and transported to the bus stop.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
4:45 a.m. Suspicious person on Vista View Drive. Reporting party reports subject prowling around their vehicle with a flashlight. No description, could only see the flashlight. Officer reports subject was actually a neighbor looking for a cat.
10:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Allen Avenue. Reporting party reports a male is threatening her. Officer reports no threats made, advice given.
9:48 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale boulevard. Male with no shirt, dark shorts is yelling and screaming. Moved along.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
1:10 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officers have one in custody for county warrant. Citation to appear.
8:42 a.m. Reckless driving on Sierra Court. Reporting party reports reckless driver is following her. Gone on arrival.
1:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on East Third Street. Reporting party reports neighbors using marijuana and cussing on city property.
2:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male with long hair and a black shirt is accosting drivers for food while holding a knife.
3:56 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Cherry Creek Road. Male and female in car, woman asleep in the driver’s seat, male has shirt off, don’t look like they are from the neighborhood. Warned and advised.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
1:12 a.m. CHP requests assistance with a wrong way driver on Highway 101 southbound, driving northbound. Unable to locate.
3:12 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports a group of vehicles were racing down South Foothill Boulevard. Caught the racing on camera. Warned and advised.
10:05 a.m. Warrant arrest on Geysers Road, south of the campground. Subject in custody for three “may cite” warrants out of Mendocino County. Citation to appear.
3:10 p.m. Driving without a license on Citrus Fair Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
10:23 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff. SCSO called to see if CPD had an extra body to sit on scene at address because their coroner will be delayed for a few hours.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
10 a.m. Suspicious person on Broad Street. Reporting party reports a female in the backyard. Reporting party reports she is either going to the bathroom or is hiding. Moved along.
3:20 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Female sitting in front of her office with a knife has been sitting for over an hour.
4:38 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Female is running around and screaming in parking lot of business, smashing head on table. Officer reports subject had seizure after panic attack.
6:45 p.m. Domestic related incident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Physical between two males, one left prior to arrival.
