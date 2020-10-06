MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
10 a.m. Suspicious person on Broad Street. Reporting party reports a female in the backyard. Reporting party reports she is either going to the bathroom or is hiding. Moved along.
3:20 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Female sitting in front of her office with a knife has been sitting for over an hour.
4:38 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Female is running around and screaming in parking lot of business, smashing head on table. Officer reports subject had seizure after panic attack.
6:45 p.m. Domestic related incident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Physical between two males, one left prior to arrival.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9:28 a.m. Suspicious person on Allen Avenue. Reporting party reports a suspicious male, 20s, riding a burgundy bike going through garbage cans and looking into houses. Was wearing a dark t-shirt and dark pans, has two black backpacks. Officer is unable to locate.
12:53 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Female tearing out the flowers.
2:31 p.m. Mentally ill on Broad Street. Caller requests person be moved along from the backyard.
7:50 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a combative person, male, wearing a black mask, pink shirt, blue shorts, white socks, tan shoes and sunglasses. Transported to county jail.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
7:05 a.m. Suspicious person at Asti Road and South Cloverdale Boulevard overpass. Report of a male in a black hoodie. Out with one. Vehicle is broken down and the subject is attempting to get assistance. Warned and advised.
8:32 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female with red hair, tank top, black leggings and red mask states she is stranded in Cloverdale. Will be sitting on bench in front of business. Officer reports advice given to subject, have had prior contact regarding situation.
9:38 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in a black shirt with a backpack is yelling at people at the gas station.
11:11 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports hit and run to vehicle that occurred yesterday.
2:02 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject is upset regarding bank. While on the phone subject calmed down and then declined police response.
3:16 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a male with gray and black shorts, gray shirt trying to cash a check without proper identification.
5:20 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports subject got into her vehicle and possibly tampered with it while reporting part was at work. Officer reports checks OK.
5:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at motel on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Call from different residence requests to speak with an officer regarding tenant that is stating she is under investigation with the CPD for stolen vehicles.
6:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Douglas Fir circle. Caller requests to speak with an officer regarding female that was taking pictures of reporting party over her fence with a selfie stick on a cell phone. Officer to be on the lookout for vehicle in the area.
7:55 p.m. Suspicious person on South Washington Street. Caller reports a male in leopard underwear with a shovel near the shed in the field of the school. Officer contacted subject, medical issue, released to mother.
8:31 p.m. Domestic related incident on Railroad Avenue. Caller reports victim of domestic related incident showed up at his house. Officer reports transported to county jail.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
9:30 a.m. Assist other agency on southbound Highway 101 and Citrus Fair Drive. Report of subject walking on the freeway. Caller transferred to CHP.
12:50 p.m. Suspicious person on North Jefferson and School streets. Reporting party reports male subject walking the roadway pushing a ref cart. Officer reports out with subject, warned and advised, moved to the side of the road.
1:55 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject threw a cigarette out of the window along Highway 101.
2:05 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female subject having hard time walking with a brown cane. Officer reports gone on arrival.
2:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstance on North Foothill Boulevard. Male stealing an American flag off of property. Officers report out with subject, property returned and secured. Information left for home owner.
3:55 p.m. Neighborhood dispute. Reporting party requests to speak to offer regarding ongoing neighbor dispute. Advice given regarding restraining orders.
4:18 p.m. Drunk driving on Hillview Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting reports drunk driving occured on Hillview. Reporting party now has the vehicle stopped in front of Tarman Park.
4:42 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Hillview Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard.
8:27 p.m. Juvenile problem reporting to Cloverdale Police Department. Out with three juveniles who are skateboarding.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
5:49 a.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male sleeping on the northeast corner of the building where the employees park their vehicles. Subject is under a blanket and associated with a cart.
9:04 a.m. Suspicious person at business on Redwood Highway. Reporting party reports a male sleeping on the outside patio. Officer reports subject contacted walking west on Highway 128. Warned and advised.
11:31 a.m. Suspicious person on East Third Street. Reporting party reports two subjects engaged in activity on the Third Street Bridge. Officer reports out with two subjects who were smoking cigarettes. No merit to call.
1:59 p.m. Welfare check on Caledonian Court. Reporting party reports domestic related incident. Female has thrown him out of the house and is now making suicidal statements. Officer reports out with both involved parties, negative domestic incident, verbal only. Negative 5150.
4:52 p.m. Assist other agency on Old Redwood Highway and northbound Old Redwood Highway. Report of a pedestrian in the roadway near Cooley Lane. Scattered debris in the road. Out with subject, checks OK.
4:05: p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports he was driving on the boulevard and a female with short hair wearing two backpacks threw something at his vehicle. He is now stopped and she is still in the area. Victim declined formal report, requests officer attempt to contact female involved.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
3:42 p.m. Petty theft report on Alter Street. Reporting party reports theft of flag from his front porch earlier today.
6:03 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports ongoing issue with tenant who yells and harasses other tenants. Verbal only at this time.
9:13 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on southbound Dutcher Creek to West Dry Creek. Sonoma County Sheriff requests CPD southbound on Dutcher Creek Road from Cloverdale to West Dry Creek Road for any subject int he area. Sheriff’s Office reports they are looking for an suspect that started a few small fires, no description details. One fire on Lytton Springs, one near Lambert Bridge on West Dry Creek and one on Dry Creek Road.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
10:53 a.m. Disturbance on East First Street. Caller reports verbal between older male on a bike and a male in his 20s that is littering. Reporting party reports the one on foot is still littering, heading into town from First Street near the river. Unable to locate.
1:45 p.m. Stolen vehicle just occurred on Shady Lane. Caller reports reporting party’s caregiver has not returned his vehicle.
