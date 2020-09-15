MONDAY, SEPT. 7
6:06 a.m. No injury accident on North Cloverdale Boulevard near the bus stop.
8:06 a.m. Vandalism on Tarman Drive. Reporting party report someone spray painted the driver side of their vehicle overnight.
10:21 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports daughter hasn’t been heard from since approximately 4 p.m. yesterday, did not show up for work.
11:40 a.m. Vandalism at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone used wire cutters over the weekend to cut through fence on side of building, unsure if anything is missing, currency reviewing camera footage.
12:38 p.m. Vandalism at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Male subject in a red jacket and black shorts just damaged back door.
1:41 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Clark Avenue and South Street. Reporting party reports damaged silver Nissan with male taking stuff out of it. Officer reports vehicle checks OK and will be removed tomorrow.
1:53 p.m. Reporting party reports new fire on Skaggs Springs Road. White smoke getting thicker and thicker. Referred to other agency.
8:25 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in a black shirt, white shorts over black pants is running up to people in the cars in the parking lot of this location and yelling at them. Reporting party thinks subject is on something and is “totally spun.”
9:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports sparks flying into the air in front of this location. Reporting party could not see why, but thought she heard what sounded like a power saw. Checks OK.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
12:41 a.m. Noise disturbance on East First Street and Asti Road. Reporting party reports people on Asti Road keep revving the engine of the motorcycle trying to get it to start. Reporting party states noise is very loud and would like them moved along.
4:44 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject is banging on the restaurant door. Reporting party states no other employees expected this morning.
8:44 a.m. Vandalism on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Report of damage to the bus stop at location.
10:09 a.m. Welfare check on North Washington Street for an 84-year-old male. Checks OK.
10:34 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two subjects near entrance panhandling and drinking alcohol. Officer reports out with two, negative for alcohol.
11:25 a.m. Warrant arrest on Hamblin Lane. Out with one with two warrants, citation to appear on field citation.
5:29 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports four people are shoplifting in the store and would like officers’ assistance in confronting them. Officer reports items are paid for.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
12:38 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Dina Street. Reporting party reports her car alarm sounded, when she looked outside she saw someone running away toward Clark Avenue. Reporting party requests officer contacted to clear the backyard. Reporting party also requests extra patrol.
5:57 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on West Third Street and Commercial Street. Reporting party reports a vehicle’s car alarm system is sounding and the reporting party can see the lights flashing. Officer reports, checked the area and was unable to locate.
8:37 a.m. Stolen vehicle on West Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports vehicle is missing from driveway.
1:37 p.m. Burglary report reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports theft of items from residence.
1:55 p.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
4:22 p.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports the owner of the business is not wearing a mask. The other employees do, but not the owner who is there every day. Warned and advised.
7:04 p.m. Civil enforcement at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports owner not wearing a mask. Officer warned and advised.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
6:24 a.m. Meet the citizen at the Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female put her hands on him in the Plaza. Officer reports negative physical contact, verbal argument only. Female warned and advised.
6:48 a.m. Assist out on Geyers Road. Reporting party reports multiple RVs parked along the road, dumping trash. Referred to CHP.
7:53 a.m. Suspicious person on Sanhold Lane. Reporting party reports a male loitering in the area between businesses. Subject is acting strange and talking to himself. Officer reports out with subject, states he was resting after a bike ride. Has been moved along.
8:10 a.m. Suspicious person at Cloverdale Fire Department. Requests officer regarding unknown male subject in front of admin office.
9:07 a.m. Welfare check on North Washington Street. Requests check the welfare of brother, unable to be reached by phone. Officer reports contact made, was unable to take his call earlier and will call him back.
10:12 a.m. Welfare check on South Franklin Street. Requests check the welfare of female subject who appears to have fallen on the sidewalk near the church. Officer reports subject gone on arrival.
12:29 p.m. Warrant arrest on Garden Circle. Citation to appear on field citation.
3:40 p.m. Disturbance on Brookside Drive. Reporting party requests to speak to officer regarding altercation that just occurred with subject that lives on Rosewood Drive.
4:57 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reports unknown subject has made an encampment at the picnic table in the center of the parking lot.
5:46 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear on field citation.
7:10 p.m. Warrant arrest on Rosewood Drive. Citation to appear on a county warrant.
8:20 p.m. Security check on Red Mountain Drive. Reporting party reports hearing a door near the bathroom close, reporting party is concerned someone is using the facility that shouldn’t be. Previous issues with subjects camping and sleeping in the area.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
7:15 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject sleeping on the south side of the business with a blanket, requests he be moved along. Gone on arrival.
9:48 a.m. Officer initiated activity on Asti Road. Flag down reports subject laying along the roadway on Asti about half of a mile south of the overpass. Officer reports subject contacted, was sleeping and will be moving along.
11:49 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale overpass and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports person in the roadway. Male with no shirt and dirty gray jeans is harassing passersby. Officer reports he just passed there and the subject was not in the roadway and was walking eastbound on the overpass. Officer drove back through and subject was gone.
12:11 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a suspicious male standing in the drive-thru blocking traffic. Subject has been asked to leave and refuses. Officer reports subject contacted and moved along.
1:01 p.m. Agency assist on Dutcher Creek Road and Hiatt Road. Multiple reports of a male subject laying in a ditch. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office contacted and en route. Officer reports out with one, subject was sleeping and is traveling north. Moved along.
2:48 p.m. No injury accident on Sandholm Lane and South Cloverdale Boulevard. No injuries, both parties still on scene.
4:10 p.m. Disturbance on Grape Gables Way. Reporting party reports hearing yelling and screaming and eight popping sounds. Reporting party believes it was gunshots, unsure if it could be someone playing a video game or watching a movie. No other calls reporting disturbance.
4:22 p.m. Indecent exposure on South Foothill Boulevard. Report of male subject sitting on the front porch. Officer reports out with subject who is fully clothed.
8:20 p.m. Assist out on McCray Road for a subject driving a go cart down the road. Reporting party is concerned the cart will spark a fire. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
10:23 p.m. Music disturbance on South Foothill Boulevard and Merlot Drive. Reporting party reports loud music and a group of people gathered at the dead end. Believes there are a few cars in the area as well. Reporting party cannot see anyone, but can hear them. Officers contacted subjects, moved along.
11:32 p.m. Assist on Geyers Road and Old Redwood Highway. Officer reports silver colored sedan left on northbound Highway 101 near the county line reaching speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour. Mendocino County CHP notified.
11:47 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officers out with two for health and safety code violations. Citation to appear.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
2:39 p.m. Skateboarding violation at Cloverdale High School. Reporting party reports two subjects skateboarding on the bleachers. Gone on arrival.
5:16 p.m. Suspicious person on Asti Road and Lake Street. Reporting party reports male subject jumping out into the roadway yelling at vehicles. No shirt, black pants. Officer reports out with one, moved along.
5:27 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street and Asti Road.
8:09 p.m. Fireworks on East First Street and South East Street. Reporting party reports a group of people, unknown how many, are setting off fireworks at this location. Unfounded.
9:13 p.m. Juvenile problem at Furber Park. Reporting party reports people “racing” on South Foothill and a bunch of juveniles in the park.
9:45 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street. Reporting party reports a male subject in an orange shirt “barking like a dog” and yelling. Reporting party states there may be a second male sitting down next to the bank or it might be a bag. Unable to locate.
10:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard and East Third Street. Male subject wearing all gray is walking northbound on North Cloverdale Boulevard headed toward the high school, shining flashlights into cars. Unable to locate
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
10:42 a.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous caller reports aggressive driver in a dark colored Subaru Outback flipping other drivers off and cutting people off. Unable to locate.
11:28 a.m. Civil enforcement on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Received COVID-19 complaint from SAFE707.
