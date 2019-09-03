The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center will be hosting a pancake breakfast before the classic car show on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Breakfast options include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee and tea.
Adult tickets are $7 and children ages 5 to 10 are free.
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is located at 311 N. Main St, Cloverdale.
When and where: Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
