Community members can start their Thanksgiving out running on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Cloverdale’s running group, the Joggerdales, is hosting its third annual turkey trot on Thursday morning. The trot is a 5k, with the option of a shorter route for walkers or kids.
Runners, walkers and everyone in between is encouraged to dress up for the event. There will be prizes for best costume, as well as for speediest adult, kid and canine.
The trot is free, though people are asked to bring nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Cloverdale Food Pantry.
The trot goes from the Plaza to the River Park north gate and back. Kids and walkers have the option to turn around at the water plant.
Participants are asked to meet at the Plaza at 9 a.m. The trot starts at 9:30 a.m.
For updates pertaining to the event, visit the Joggerdales Facebook group.
