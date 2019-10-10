farmers market stock photo

Cloverdale's weekly farmers market runs until Nov. 26. The market is on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. in the empty lot next to Plank Coffee.

On Oct. 15, the market will be celebrating its sixth anniversary. 

 

