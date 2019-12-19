The Cloverdale Eagle Pride Booster's Club will hold its fourth annual community basketball games this Sunday, Dec. 22.
There will be several teams, including first responder teams, CUSD teachers/staff and up to 4 alumni teams. All the teams will be playing for not only bragging rights but also the honor of having the group name engraved on the perpetual trophy. There are also individual awards for each group.
The event is put on by Cloverdale High School JV girls basketball coach and Washington Elementary teacher Mac Butler as a fundraiser for the Boosters Club.
The games will be held at Cloverdale High in the Herb Nunn Memorial Gymnasium with the games starting at 4 p.m.
The tickets will be $5 per person at the door and the snack shack will be open. There will also be a halftime half court shot contest with prizes.
The Boosters Club would like to thank Ace Hardware and The Soil King for sponsoring this years event. For further information about this event or if you'd like to be a part of the festivities or volunteer to help, you can contact us at eagleboosters@sbcglobal.net or call/text 707-953-8659.
— Submitted by the Eagle Pride Boosters Club Board of directors
