The Cloverdale Performing Arts Center will have there reveal party for the 2020 line up of shows. The party takes place Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.
Season tickets will be on sale, there will be a raffle and silent auction, beer and wine and artisan cocktails.
For more event information and ticket information visit the CPAC website at https://www.cloverdaleperformingarts.com.
CPAC is located at 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
