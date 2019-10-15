Gala Announcement Party and Chamber of Commerce Mixer
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
It’s CPAC’S big reveal!
Join us for our 2020 season Announcement Gala. Recent winner of the California Bay Area Theater Critics Circle “GO SEE” for our production of John Steinbeck’s, "Of Mice and Men," we look forward to more superlative theater experience and want you to be part of the magic.
And what makes this such a totally festive occasion? Event includes:
-One-night only discount on season tickets.
-Raffles/silent auction.
-Artists/artisans with cool gift ideas
-Local beers/wines
-Artisanal cocktails
-Finger food
Free event, but donations are welcome.
When and where: Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale.
-Submitted by CPAC
