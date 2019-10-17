The Cloverdale Unified School District will hold its Measure H Citizen's Oversight Committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8:15 a.m. at the CUSD conference room.
Cloverdale Reveille Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
This week's e-edition
Latest News
- Game on, Oct. 18
- CUSD Measure H Citizen's Oversight Committee meeting, Oct. 22
- Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble, Oct. 21
- CHS Eagles fall to Cardinals in 50-35 barnburner
- Local mayors tackle climate change, affordable housing
- Chargers Players of the Week
- County reviews shutoff issues
- Shutoff leaves south Cloverdale in the dark
Trending Now
Articles
- How is the power shutoff impacting Cloverdale?
- Shutoff leaves south Cloverdale in the dark
- Market Musings: Born to bake — the Flower Girl story
- Film festival coming to north county for fifth year
- Eagles gain split on league volleyball circuit
- Cloverdale Police and Fire Logs: Oct. 7-13
- Audie Vernon Hatcher - 1925-2019
- Commission approves Cherry Creek design, 5-0
- Hair-raising haunt returns to campground
- Four agencies called to structure fire
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Currently Open
Windsor School
Currently Open
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Currently Open
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.