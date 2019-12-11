FESTIVE FUN — Ms. Miranda’s first grade class (pictured above) joined a handful of classes from Jefferson Elementary to decorate Christmas trees in downtown businesses on Thursday, Dec. 5. Students were welcomed at each participating business with a tree waiting for decorations, and some treats. Ms. Miranda’s class decorated a tree for the Cloverdale Reveille and Mail Center, Etc. office.
featured
Decking the Halls, Dec. 5
- Photos Cherie Kelsay and Laurie Kneeland
-
- 0
Cloverdale Reveille Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
This week's e-edition
Latest News
- Happy 100th birthday, Erma
- So Curious: What’s going on with the Thyme Square development?
- Decking the Halls, Dec. 5
- Gallery: Cloverdale's holiday festival
- Meeting rehashes fire, power shutoff
- ASL with MaryAnn, Dec. 30
- Americana Night with "The Sam Chase & The Untraditional," Dec. 19
- Blues Night second Saturday, Dec. 14
Trending Now
Articles
- Brewing adventure in Cloverdale
- Tractor-trailer overturns on Cloverdale overpass
- Cloverdale Police and Fire Logs: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
- Through the Years in the Reveille
- Gallery: Cloverdale's holiday festival
- Cloverdale man killed in Geysers Road accident
- Police department invites students to lunch
- 2020 Citrus Fair is ‘California Dreamin’’
- Sip & Shop - Holiday Marketplace at Zialena, Dec. 14
- Christmas wishes granted with community help
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Currently Open
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.