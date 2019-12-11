FESTIVE FUN — Ms. Miranda’s first grade class (pictured above) joined a handful of classes from Jefferson Elementary to decorate Christmas trees in downtown businesses on Thursday, Dec. 5. Students were welcomed at each participating business with a tree waiting for decorations, and some treats. Ms. Miranda’s class decorated a tree for the Cloverdale Reveille and Mail Center, Etc. office.

