The Delphi Trio returns to the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center on Jan. 12.
The ensemble has added two skilled musicians to complement the superlative playing of award-winning Canadian violinist Liana Bérubé--Tanya Tomkins, award-winning and acclaimed modern and Baroque cellist, and Allegra Chapman, pianist, a Julliard School of Music graduate who has performed and recorded extensively in Europe and America.
Together these accomplished musicians will offer an enticing and varied program of music.
Opening with a work by Toru Takemitsu, the celebrated twentieth-century Japanese composer internationally acclaimed for writing music in different genres, followed by a trio by the giant of Russian music, Dmitri Shostakovich, and closing with a composition Johannes Brahms, considered one of the greatest composers in the history of Western classical music.
Tickets are $30 and are available at the door, or at the mail center. Show starts at 2 p.m.
