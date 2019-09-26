NC

COMMUNITY — Alma Bowen, right, talks to a community member about Nuestra Comunidad during Friday Night Live on Aug. 30.

 Photo Zoë Strickland

Be Prepared, Cloverdale!, a program through Nuestra Comunidad, is hosting a free disaster preparedness presentation.

The presentation will tell people how to get and stay informed, how to build a communication plan in case of an emergency and how to build an emergency kit.

Cloverdale Senior Center, 311 N. Main St.

From 6 to 8 p.m.

