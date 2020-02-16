Discovering Art is a series of classes that focus on exploring art and its relevance to the world. It has been part of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s programs since 2006. It is meant for a wide audience, for those who are first discovering art, and those who have experienced art all their lives.
The classes for 2019-20 will focus on nine episodes from a series from PBS called Civilizations, exploring the wealth of treasures created through centuries of human experiences.
The class on Feb. 19 is titled "The Cult of Progress." According to the CAA website, the episode will follow, "the rise and fall of “progress” as an ideology and its impact on the world.
"The 18th century Enlightenment brought “civilizing” ideas to the world, but these ideas were full of contradictions that troubled many European and American artists. Think about manifest destiny in the United States and how “civilization” spread across the west, destroying the lives of Native Americans. Artists such as Thomas Cole tried to depict the unspoiled landscapes of the USA, and feared the spread westward would ruin its magnificence. We will see the glittery, materialistic world of mid to late 19th France, where artists such as Manet depicted the consumer society with all its problems of inequality and poverty. Another example will be the work of Otto Dix, a German artist who served for 3 years during WWI. His paintings show his reactions to the war’s horrors and his own lack of faith in “progress” in the world. He, like many artists, strives to show the lies of the “Old World”."
From 6 to 7 p.m.
204 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
