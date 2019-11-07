Discovering Art is a series of classes that focuses on exploring art and its relevance to our world. It has been part of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s programs since 2006. It is meant for a wide audience, for those who are first discovering art, and those who have experienced art all their lives.
The next in the Discovering Art series revolves around God and art.
How has religion inspired art? How has art inspired divine representations in many different cultures? We will look at the controversial and divisive topic of religion and art, from antiquity to today. The DVD takes us to the world’s temples, churches, mosques and sites from Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity and Islam. Throughout human history, empires have risen and fallen, with their religious component ever changing. We will look at the history of Christianity as it filled the void after the collapse of the Roman Empire, as one example. We will see how Christianity changed the nature of religious art in the West and Near East. We will see the differences in Islamic and Buddhist art as they too depict the divine. This lecture ends with modern artists embracing religious themes, searching to find a spiritual art relevant to today.
From 7 to 9 p.m.
Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
