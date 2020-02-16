Discovering Art is a series of classes that focus on exploring art and its relevance to the world. It has been part of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s programs since 2006. It is meant for a wide audience, for those who are first discovering art, and those who have experienced art all their lives.
The classes for 2019-20 will focus on nine episodes from a series from PBS called Civilizations, exploring the wealth of treasures created through centuries of human experiences.
The class on March 4 is titled "The Cult of Progress." According to the CAA website, the episode will follow, "art in the age of revolution, war and immense scientific changes."
"It asks questions- Should art create a separate realm, a place of escape, or should it dive into the chaos to transform the way we see and live in the world? The artists depicted in this last session ask us to ponder why this art has been made and what do we think about when we view them. We will see artists such as Piet Mondrian who believed that nature was a lie, so he added to the world through his abstract views of it, breaking subjects into a new visual language, similar to the Cubist artists. Contemporary artists react to the calamities of the world. Ai Weiwei uses art to depict the horrors of the displaced people of the world, their terror and despair. Cai Quo-Chiong uses the violent act of immolation and gunpowder to create his paintings. Our narrator sums up that we can experience creative acts all around us, wherever we live, and don’t have to rely on experiences in art galleries or world renowned museums. Localized and basic contributions are as much a part of civilization as revered and iconic works of art and architecture."
From 6 to 7 p.m.
204 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.