Discovering Art is a series of classes that focuses on exploring art and its relevance to our world. It has been part of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s programs since 2006. It is meant for a wide audience, for those who are first discovering art, and those who have experienced art all their lives.
This DVD begins our series by looking at the role that art and creative imagination played in the forging of humanity itself. It attempts to define what civilization is by identifying what it isn’t. We travel the world, looking at the story of the first marks made 50,000 years ago in prehistoric caves, and see how arts first flowers. We explore Petra, the city of rock, in present day Jordan, built possibly as early as the 5th century B.C. to learn about early ancestors. We also visit China, looking at the masks of Sanxingdui, and other places, as the series explores the rise and fall of civilizations.
In order to reimburse the Cloverdale Arts Alliance (CAA) for the expenses of administration and refreshments, a nominal donation ($5 per evening for CAA affiliates, $7 for non-members) will be requested. Seating is limited to the first 40 participants.
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance is located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. in downtown Cloverdale. Visit www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org for the full schedule and further information regarding this or the many other fine Cloverdale Art Alliance programs.
