DJ Williams’ Shots Fired will bring their high energy Funk Rock to Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Friday Night Live free summer concert series, Friday, Aug. 23.
Guitarist DJ Williams (Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe) is touring SHOTS FIRED, his notorious Denver dance party, across North America this year and Funk Nation will never be the same. With Shots Fired, Williams has assembled an all-star roster of the nation’s leading funk-rock musicians. This includes members of Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz, Slightly Stoopid, Trey Anastasio Band, Lyrics Born, Soulive, Greyboy Allstars, and many others, switching the exact lineup around every time so as to ensure that every Shots Fired show is a one-of-a-kind throw-down that you just can’t get from anything other than music made in the moment, for the moment.
From the moment the band’s first single, “She’s No Good,” dropped into rotation on SiriusXM radio in 2018, Shots Fired has been designated as a “heat-seaker” and “artist to watch.” Their instant appeal comes down to Williams’ songwriting, matched live by his incendiary guitar solos and accented by the Shots Fired horns. Given DJ’s penchant for topping off raw beats with refined melodies, Shots Fired is best served on the rocks and on the dance floor.
Just don’t let DJ’s name confuse you, because this guitarist is laying down grooves any “DJ” would love to sample!
Genre: Funk Rock
The downtown marketplace opens at 6 p.m. and music begins in the Plaza at 6:30 p.m.
Submitted by Mark Tharrington, Cloverdale Arts Alliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.