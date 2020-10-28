In recognition of Día de los Muertos, El Milagro on South Cloverdale Boulevard has put up an ofrenda.
Each ofrenda typically contains a pitcher of water, traditional paper banners, food offerings and the cempasúchil, a type of marigold flower native to Mexico that represents the cyclical nature of life.
