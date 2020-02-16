Many have said the biggest indicator of how well you survive a disaster is what you knew, when you knew it, and how well you knew your neighbors. Participants will learn how to be alerted in a disaster and about local neighbor to neighbor groups preparing and supporting each other for emergencies.
Let's get Sonoma Ready!
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.