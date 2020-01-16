bob cornelius
Work by Bob Cornelius
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, located at 204 North Cloverdale Blvd., offers its latest art exhibition, “EMOTION,” from Jan. 18 to March 27.
 
An Artists’ Reception will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. 
Guest artists for this exhibit are Bob Cornelis, printmaking, and Kenyon 
Lewis, sculpture. Resident artists are Laura Paine Carr, Jane Gardner, 
Pamela Heck, Terry Holleman, Paul Maurer, Hanya Popova Parker and 
Richard Sheppard. Terry Holleman, drawing, is the featured resident 
artist for “EMOTION”.

