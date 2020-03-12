JAM SESSSION — The 43rd annual Old Time Fiddle Festival was held last weekend on March 7. The festival came back after a yearlong hiatus and seemed to take a hit in attendance as a result of COVID-19. During the event, event director Judith Jones said that two scheduled vendors dropped out before the event due to the virus and that she expected attendance took a hit for the same reason.
