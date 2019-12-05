Financial aid experts from SRJC will provide overviews of the financial aid application process, including the types of aid available and how to navigate the aid process.
They will also answer individual questions about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and the California Dream Act, and provide personal assistance with completing the online applications.
Bring your 2018 Federal tax returns if you wish to complete your online FAFSA. A number of laptops will be available, or bring your own.
Bilingual English and Spanish.
For juniors and seniors in high school and their families.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Free
When and where: Dec. 14, 1:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
