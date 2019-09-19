In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Sonoma County Library presents flamenco music, song and dance featuring international recording artist and flamenco guitarist Mark Taylor with flamenco dancer and singer, Joelle Gonçalves.
These artists have lived and trained in Spain, the birthplace of flamenco. With their vast knowledge of the art form, they will offer a 60 minute lecture and demo using various music styles from various regions of Andalucía. Joelle will be using castanets, mantón (Spanish shawl) and abanico pericon (special Spanish dance fan) throughout the show. An entertaining and educational event for the entire family. Vamos a Espana!
From 6 to 7 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
