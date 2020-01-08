On Friday, Jan. 17 the Kiwanis and Key Clubs of Cloverdale are sponsoring a “Footloose Movie Night” at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.
All proceeds from this event will be used for the high school scholarship program. The entire community is invited. Besides the showing of this 1984 classic, the CHS Dance Class will perform live dances to Footloose music. There will be unlimited appetizers, desserts and beverages for all attendees, (wine for adults).
In addition, the Kiwanis Club is putting together a fun donation drawing basket, filled with Footloose-themed items. Come at 6:30 p.m. that evening for a fun-filled, nostalgic time.
