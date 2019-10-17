Enjoy some games and snacks at this free game night at the library on Oct. 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The library will supply snacks, a Nintendo and switch games.
Suitable for grades 6 to 12.
When and where: Friday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.