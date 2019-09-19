This playful teen yoga class is geared towards older kids. The class introduces yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing, and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills. Active and fun, the class help teens release energy, develop strength, flexibility, and focus in a social environment.
This is a teens-only yoga class. Program is 60 minutes and mats provided. Free!
From 4 to 5 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
