The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble is the only all mandolin ensemble in the North Bay, consisting of mandolins, mandolas, mandocellos, and guitar.
Under the musical direction of Gus Garelick, the group plays an eclectic repertoire of music from Handel to Joplin with musical excursions to Brazil, Italy, Ireland and Brooklyn.
The group will perform at the Cloverdale Regional Library on Oct. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Free. All ages are welcome.
The library is located at 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale.
