On Thursday, Oct. 17, The Gwyneth Moreland Band, will kick off the new season for Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Americana Night.
Folk Singer-Songwriter Gwyneth Moreland finds inspiration in her family and native soil of Northern California. After touring the US in a camper van for a few years, she returned to her hometown of Mendocino, where her parents are artists and she is now raising a family of her own with husband and co-writer/band member, Skyler Hinkle. In addition to her solo project, Gwyneth performs as part of the Mendocino Quartet (Gene Parsons, David Hayes, Steven Bates, Moreland) as well as with Foxglove, a bluegrass-esque band led by her brother, Morgan Daniel.
Gwyneth’s latest two albums were produced, engineered and mixed by David Hayes (Van Morrison) and mastered by Karl Derfler (Tom Waits). Both albums registered in the top 5 of the Folk and Roots Radio Airplay charts. “My writing is heavily influenced by the north coast — misty redwoods overlooking the crashing Pacific.”
Moreland performs with David Hayes on bass, brother Morgan on guitar and sweet sibling harmonies as well as with her husband, Skyler on banjo and percussion. “Playing music with my family is something I hold very dear. Not only are these guys extremely talented, but they all have a great sense of humor — It’s a hoot for me to have my brother and husband as well as David, who is our son’s God-father join me on stage.”
Americana Night is hosted at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance members and $20 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Americana Night takes place the third Thursday of each month from October through May. The wine sponsor for Americana Night is Rodney Strong Vineyards.
To receive reserved seating privileges purchase advance tickets online at www.cloverdaleartsalliance or at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance during normal business hours. Tickets are available at the door.
